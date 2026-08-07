Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War Release: When, Where To Watch?

Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War is set to bring one of the Indian Air Force's most courageous missions to the screen through an action-packed historical war drama.

Inspired by real events from the 1999 Kargil War, the series explores the extraordinary courage, sacrifice and determination of Air Force personnel who carried out a high-risk mission in the Himalayas to support Indian Army operations.

Plot

Set during the Kargil War, the series follows the Indian Air Force's historic Operation Safed Sagar, a 47-day aerial campaign that became a turning point in the conflict. The story focuses on the elite Golden Arrows squadron as pilots undertake dangerous combat sorties at altitudes exceeding 18,000 feet, targeting enemy positions across the Line of Control.

The narrative highlights how experienced Air Force officers train a new generation of pilots for a mission unlike any they have faced before. Alongside the intense aerial combat, the series also explores the emotional cost of war, showcasing the fear, resilience and unwavering commitment of those who put their lives on the line for the nation.

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Cast And Crew

Operation Safed Sagar features Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill in lead roles, supported by Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, Vinay Pathak and Amrita Bagchi.

The series is directed by Oni Sen and created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, with Mehboob Pal Singh Brar serving as showrunner. It is produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films with support from the Indian Air Force.

Why Is Operation Safed Sagar Significant?

The series pays tribute to the Indian Air Force's role in the Kargil War, recreating the first high-altitude air strikes conducted by the force. By combining large-scale action with emotional storytelling, it honours the courage of the pilots who operated in some of the world's most challenging combat conditions while contributing significantly to India's victory.

Release Date, Streaming Platform

Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War will premiere on Netflix at 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday.

Watch Trailer Here:

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