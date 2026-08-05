Vadhandhi Season 2 OTT Release: Plot, Cast, Recap, When And Where To Watch The Crime Thriller?

After winning praise for its gripping murder mystery in 2022, Vadhandhi is back with a brand-new case. The second season, Vadhandhi: The Mystery of Mani, introduces a fresh story, new characters and another investigation where every clue leads to more questions.

Vadhandhi Season 1: Quick Recap

The first season, Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie, followed sub-inspector Vivek (S.J. Suryah), who investigated the murder of 18-year-old Velonie in Kanyakumari. As the case unfolded, rumours and sensational media coverage painted a false picture of the victim, making the investigation even more complicated.

Despite pressure to close the case quickly, Vivek continued searching for the truth, eventually exposing the real killer while highlighting the devastating impact of gossip and misinformation. The eight-episode series, released in 2022, was praised for its performances and tightly written mystery.

Vadhandhi Season 2 Plot

The new season shifts the story to Madurai, introducing SI Moosa Raaza, played by M. Sasikumar.

Moosa is transferred to the outskirts of Madurai as a punishment posting after solving a high-profile political case. However, he soon realises that his investigation may have wrongly sent an innocent man to prison for life.

At the same time, skeletal remains are discovered during the launch of a highway project near the Jallikattu festival celebrations. The shocking discovery leads Moosa to an elusive prisoner named Mani, pulling him into a complex investigation involving buried secrets, political pressure, media scrutiny and his own past decisions.

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Cast And Characters

The series stars M. Sasikumar as SI Moosa Raaza, with Yashwanth, Anagha Maruthora, Aparna Das, Vivek Prasanna, Revathy Sharma and Arjun Nandhakumar in key roles. Vivek Prasanna also returns from the first season.

Team Behind The Series

The eight-episode series is created, written and directed by Andrew Louis, who also helmed the first season. Pushkar and Gayatri, known for Vikram Vedha, return as creative producers under the Wallwatcher Films banner.

When And Where To Watch?

Vadhandhi Season 2: The Mystery of Mani will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 7, 2026. The series will stream in Tamil, with dubbed versions available in Telugu and Hindi.

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