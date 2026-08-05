Whirlpool Q1 Result: Net Profit Drops 30%, Revenue Rises 12% To Rs 2,727 Crore

Whirlpool Of India Ltd. reported a 29.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 103 crore for Q1FY27 as compared to Rs 146 crore in the same period last year. Revenue, however, rose 12.1% to Rs 2,727 crore from Rs 2,432 crore a year earlier.

The consumer durables maker's operating performance weakened during the quarter. EBITDA fell 33.9% to Rs 139 crore, compared with Rs 211 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The Ebitda margin contracted by 360 basis points to 5.1% from 8.7% a year ago, indicating pressure on operational profitability despite double-digit revenue growth.

Whirlpool of India Q1 Results - Cons, YoY

Net profit down 29.5% at Rs 103 crore vs Rs 146 crore YoY

Revenue up 12.1% at Rs 2,727 crore vs Rs 2,432 crore YoY

EBITDA down 33.9% at Rs 139 crore vs Rs 211 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 5.1% vs 8.7% YoY

In regulatory filing, the company also announced some changes in the senior management roles. The company said Anish Ahuja, Head- Service of Whirlpool of India Limited will move to a new role of Chief Operating Officer in Whirlpool of India Kitchen Appliances Limited ("Elica India"), a material subsidiary of the Company and will report to Pralhad Bhutada, CEO & Managing Director of Elica India with effect from September 1, 2026.

Ankit Gupta, the current Head- Manufacturing Finance has tendered his resignation with effect from August 14, 2026 to pursue opportunities outside the Company.

Sourav Chakravarty will be appointed as Head- Manufacturing Finance with effect from August 10, 2026 and will report to Aditya Jain, Executive Director and CFO of the company. Sourav Chakravarty is a member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has an experience of around 18 years. Prior to joining Whirlpool, he has worked with ITC Limited and has an extensive experience in driving financial performance, execution of large scale capex projects and digital transformation of renewable energy. He has a proven track record of handling cross-functional teams across multiple plant operations, procurement, taxation, and audit governance.

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