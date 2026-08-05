'Knocked You Out': Neymar Taunts Rivals After Santos Win — Watch Video

Neymar Jr has landed in fresh controversy after Santos' 1-0 win over Remo in the Copa do Brasil, shortly after returning to club action following Brazil's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a video circulating on X, the forward was seen taunting Remo players, coaching staff and club officials after the final whistle. According to reports, Neymar repeatedly shouted: "We knocked you out! We knocked you out!" while celebrating Santos' progression to the next round.

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The incident reportedly sparked a heated exchange in the tunnel, with players from both teams involved in a verbal confrontation after the match.

Neymar had played a decisive role in Santos' victory, setting up Rony's winning goal after coming off the bench.

Remo president Teixeira publicly criticised Neymar over the incident. According to reports, Teixeira accused the Santos star of disrespecting the opposition and setting a poor example for young fans, saying he had staged a "clown show" despite Santos' victory.

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The episode marks the latest off-field controversy involving Neymar since his return to Santos. While the 34-year-old remains an influential figure for the Brazilian club, his actions after the match have once again put the spotlight on his conduct away from the game.

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