2026 Mahindra Scorpio-N Launched: Price, Features, Variants, Colours And Other Details

Mahindra has launched the updated 2026 Scorpio-N in India with a starting price of Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom), slightly higher than the outgoing model's Rs 13.49 lakh. Prices now go up to Rs 25.49 lakh for the top-spec Z8L ADAS diesel automatic with four-wheel drive.

The biggest update is the addition of a panoramic sunroof, which is now available on the range-topping Z8L variant. Mahindra has also equipped the SUV with a 540-degree surround-view camera and a blind-view monitor, adding to its safety features.

Inside, the Scorpio-N gets a more modern cabin. Mid and higher variants now feature a 12.29-inch touchscreen infotainment system with physical controls, replacing the older setup. The SUV also receives a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster with three display modes instead of the previous analogue unit.

Other updates include 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels on the Z8T and higher trims, replacing the earlier 17-inch wheels. Mahindra has also added a 65W USB Type-C fast charger for front-seat occupants.

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Mechanically, the SUV remains unchanged. Buyers can choose between a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, both available with manual and automatic transmissions. Rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive options continue to be offered, depending on the variant.

Variant-wise prices

Z2: Starts at Rs 13.69 lakh

Z4 and Z6: Priced in the mid-teen range with added comfort and infotainment features

Z8S, Z8 and Z8T: Priced between Rs 19 lakh and Rs 24 lakh, offering larger displays, alloy wheels and additional premium features

Z8L: Tops the range with prices up to Rs 25.49 lakh, adding Level 2 ADAS, premium interior features and advanced safety technology

Automatic variants start from Rs 17.02 lakh, while four-wheel-drive versions are priced from around Rs 23.86 lakh onwards.

The Scorpio-N has been one of Mahindra's strongest-selling SUVs since its launch in 2022, with sales crossing 3.8 lakh units. Over the years, the company has continued to update the model with new variants such as the Z8 Select and Z8T, while also introducing features aimed at keeping the SUV competitive.

The updated Scorpio-N continues to offer the same combination of rugged capability and premium features. Depending on the variant, buyers get Level 2 ADAS, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, ventilated front seats, a six-way powered driver's seat, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming IRVM and an electronic parking brake.

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