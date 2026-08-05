Police Raid Starbucks Korea Headquarters Amid Escalating Ad Campaign Row

South Korean police have raided the headquarters of Starbucks Korea, marking the latest escalation in an investigation into the coffee chain's controversial marketing campaign that sparked widespread public outrage earlier this year.

CNN reported that the Seoul Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers searched the company's headquarters on Wednesday in connection with the upcoming Liberation Day holiday next week, which commemorates South Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule at the end of World War II. Authorities, however, declined to disclose further details about the investigation.

The raid adds to the challenges of Starbucks Korea, which has been grappling with reputational damage since a marketing campaign launched in May triggered intense public criticism.

ALSO READ: Starbucks Layoffs: Coffee Chain Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs In US — Here's What We Know

The controversy centred on a promotional campaign for the company's Tank line of tumblers, unveiled under the banner "Tank Day." Starbucks Korea, which is licensed to and primarily operated by South Korean conglomerate Shinsegae Group, launched the campaign on the same day as Democratisation Movement Day.

The national observance commemorates the 1980 Gwangju Uprising, during which more than 100 civilians were killed in a military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. The event remains one of South Korea's most sensitive historical milestones.

CNN reported that public criticism intensified as many viewed the campaign's timing as deeply insensitive. The issue also resonated against the backdrop of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief declaration of martial law in December 2024, which reignited public memories of the country's authoritarian past and prompted mass protests.

According to Reuters, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said he was "enraged" by the campaign, adding to the pressure on the company.

ALSO READ: Starbucks To Open First Corporate Office In India For Tech Jobs

Starbucks Korea issued a public apology on the day the campaign was launched. Starbucks Corp. later said it had initiated an internal investigation into how the campaign was approved. A day later, Shinsegae Group removed the chief executive of Starbucks Korea, citing "inappropriate marketing."

The company has since sought to contain the fallout. In June, Starbucks Korea temporarily shut all its stores across the country for an afternoon to conduct mandatory employee training focused on historical awareness and social sensitivity.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.