X-Men '97 Season 2 Episode 8 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch Marvel Animated Series?

X-Men '97 Season 2 continues this week with Episode 8 after an action-packed Episode 7 ended on two major cliffhangers. With the mystery surrounding Apocalypse and Gambit deepening, here's everything you need to know before the next chapter.

What Happened In Episode 7?

After Ilyana's death in Genosha, Colossus joins Magneto's Acolytes, who kidnap presidential candidate Graydon Creed to demand the release of imprisoned mutants. Professor X sends the X-Men to the Savage Land, where a radiation wave separates the team.

Nightcrawler convinces Exodus to put Creed on trial instead of executing him, but the hearing turns violent when Exodus attacks. After the X-Men regain their powers, Nightcrawler defeats Exodus and abandons Creed in a frozen wasteland after he takes him hostage.

Colossus ultimately rejoins the X-Men, while X-Force discovers what appears to be Apocalypse's corpse in Athens and Jubilee finds Gambit's playing card.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week: Main Vaapas Aaunga, Operation Safed Sagar, Sterling Point And More - Here's What To Watch

What To Expect From Episode 8?

Titled The Dead Man's Hand, Episode 8 is expected to focus on the two major cliffhangers — the discovery of what appears to be Apocalypse's body and Gambit's Queen of Hearts card, hinting that the Horseman of Death may be linked to Apocalypse's fate.

The episode could reveal whether Apocalypse is truly dead, while X-Force continues investigating the mystery. Gambit's role after his resurrection is also expected to take centre stage, and the ongoing time-travel storyline may finally connect the clues surrounding Apocalypse.

Episode Guide

Unlike the first season, X-Men '97 Season 2 premiered with three episodes before shifting to a weekly release schedule.

Episode 1: Days of Past Future

Episode 2: A Force to Be Reckoned With

Episode 3: Rise of Apocalypse - Part I

Episode 4: Rise of Apocalypse - Part II

Episode 5: Weapon X, Lies, and DVDs

Episode 6: Danger.exe

Episode 7: Strange Land, Savage Heart

Episode 8: The Dead Man's Hand - August 5

Episode 9 (Finale): Survival of the Fittest - August 12

Returning Cast

The voice cast includes Ross Marquand (Professor X), Matthew Waterson (Magneto), Ray Chase (Cyclops), Jennifer Hale (Jean Grey), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), and Lorna Dane/Polaris.

When, Where To Watch In India?

X-Men '97' Season 2 Episode 8 premieres on Wednesday and will stream on JioHotstar in India from 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

ALSO READ: Top Five Hollywood Movies With Biggest Opening Weekends In India

Watch X-Men '97 Season 2 Trailer Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.