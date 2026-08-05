Stocks To Watch Today: Castrol, Marico, Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, ONGC, BSE, MCX, NHPC, United Breweries & More

Shares of Castrol, Marico, Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, ONGC, BSE, MCX, NHPC and United Breweries will be in focus on Wednesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

Earnings And Updates

Castrol India Q2 (QoQ)

Net profit up 43.6% to Rs 348 crore versus Rs 242 crore

Revenue up 21.1% to Rs 1,871 crore versus Rs 1,545 crore

Ebitda up 50% to Rs 494 crore versus Rs 329 crore

Ebitda margin at 26.4% versus 21.3%

Interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per share declared

Marico Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 25% to Rs 630 crore versus Rs 504 crore

Revenue up 22.9% to Rs 3,957 crore versus Rs 3,221 crore

Ebitda up 25% to Rs 819 crore versus Rs 655 crore

Ebitda margin at 20.7% versus 20.3%

Bharti Hexacom Q1 (QoQ)

Net profit up 8% to Rs 482.4 crore versus Rs 446.7 crore

Revenue up 4% to Rs 2,510 crore versus Rs 2,414 crore

Ebitda up 4.3% to Rs 1,322 crore versus Rs 1,267 crore

Ebitda margin at 52.7% versus 52.5%

Orkla India Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 10.3% to Rs 87 crore versus Rs 78.9 crore

Revenue up 10.4% to Rs 659.1 crore versus Rs 597 crore

Ebitda up 0.6% to Rs 112.5 crore versus Rs 111.8 crore

Ebitda margin at 17.1% versus 18.7%

Nykaa Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit to Rs 80 crore versus Rs 23.3 crore

Revenue up 29% to Rs 2,782 crore versus Rs 2,155 crore

Ebitda up 67.8% to Rs 236 crore versus Rs 140.7 crore

Ebitda margin at 8.5% versus 6.5%

Bharti Airtel Q1 (Cons, QoQ)

Net profit up 11.5% to Rs 8,167 crore versus Rs 7,325 crore

Revenue up 5.7% to Rs 58,539 crore versus Rs 55,383 crore

Ebitda up 5.8% to Rs 33,303 crore versus Rs 31,492 crore

Ebitda margin at 56.88% versus 56.86%

ARPU at Rs 264 versus Rs 257

Kalyan Jewellers Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 32% to Rs 349 crore versus Rs 264 crore

Revenue up 45.7% to Rs 10,589 crore versus Rs 7,268 crore

Ebitda up 20.9% to Rs 632.5 crore versus Rs 523.3 crore

Ebitda margin at 6% versus 7.2%

Protean eGov Technologies Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 38.3% to Rs 307 crore versus Rs 222 crore

Net profit up 48.9% to Rs 30 crore versus Rs 20 crore

Ebitda up 109.9% to Rs 38 crore versus Rs 18 crore

Ebitda margin at 12.4% versus 8.2%

Sheela Foam Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit to Rs 61 crore versus Rs 6.5 crore

Revenue up 25.6% to Rs 1,032 crore versus Rs 821 crore

Ebitda up 44.7% to Rs 108.9 crore versus Rs 75.2 crore

Ebitda margin at 10.6% versus 9.2%

Deepak Nitrite Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit to Rs 345 crore versus Rs 112 crore

Revenue up 36.4% to Rs 2,578 crore versus Rs 1,890 crore

Ebitda to Rs 540.2 crore versus Rs 189.6 crore

Ebitda margin at 21% versus 10%

ASK Automotive Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 28.8% to Rs 85 crore versus Rs 66 crore

Revenue up 52.4% to Rs 1,358 crore versus Rs 891 crore

Ebitda up 34.2% to Rs 160.6 crore versus Rs 119.6 crore

Ebitda margin at 11.8% versus 13.4%

PNB Housing Finance Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 4.5% to Rs 557 crore versus Rs 534 crore

Total income up 9% to Rs 2,265 crore versus Rs 2,082 crore

Metropolis Healthcare Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 25.8% to Rs 56.7 crore versus Rs 45 crore

Revenue up 16.6% to Rs 450 crore versus Rs 386 crore

Ebitda up 24% to Rs 111.2 crore versus Rs 89.7 crore

Ebitda margin at 24.7% versus 23.2%

ALSO READ: BSE Q1 Results: Profit Rises 10% Despite Muted Revenue Growth; Margin Widens

Metro Brands Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 4.8% to Rs 93.8 crore versus Rs 98.5 crore

Revenue up 14.7% to Rs 720.4 crore versus Rs 628.4 crore

Ebitda up 10.7% to Rs 214.7 crore versus Rs 193.9 crore

Ebitda margin at 29.8% versus 30.9%

BSE Q1 (Cons, QoQ)

Net profit up 9.7% to Rs 874 crore versus Rs 797 crore

Revenue up 0.2% to Rs 1,566 crore versus Rs 1,564 crore

Ebitda up 1% to Rs 1,072 crore versus Rs 1,061 crore

Ebitda margin at 68.4% versus 67.9%

To increase IIBH stake to 20% for Rs 50.5 crore

Sundram Fasteners Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 13.5% to Rs 168 crore versus Rs 148 crore

Revenue up 20.4% to Rs 1,846 crore versus Rs 1,533 crore

Ebitda up 15.9% to Rs 286 crore versus Rs 247 crore

Ebitda margin at 15.5% versus 16.1%

Welspun Enterprises Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 22% to Rs 80.6 crore versus Rs 103.3 crore

Revenue down 8.5% to Rs 774 crore versus Rs 845 crore

Ebitda down 17.4% to Rs 150.5 crore versus Rs 182.2 crore

Ebitda margin at 19.5% versus 21.6%

Elantas Beck India Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 80.4% to Rs 70.9 crore versus Rs 39.3 crore

Revenue up 35% to Rs 283 crore versus Rs 210 crore

Ebitda to Rs 81.7 crore versus Rs 39.6 crore

Ebitda margin at 28.8% versus 18.9%

Hindustan Foods Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 33.9% to Rs 43.3 crore versus Rs 32.3 crore

Revenue up 17.9% to Rs 1,201 crore versus Rs 1,019 crore

Ebitda up 24.2% to Rs 100 crore versus Rs 81 crore

Ebitda margin at 8.4% versus 7.9%

Tata Investment Corporation Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 2% to Rs 143.5 crore versus Rs 146.3 crore

Total income up 4% to Rs 152.1 crore versus Rs 146.2 crore

PTC India Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 49.8% to Rs 98 crore versus Rs 195 crore

Revenue up 19% to Rs 4,774 crore versus Rs 4,009 crore

Ebitda down 47.8% to Rs 150.5 crore versus Rs 288.2 crore

Ebitda margin at 3.2% versus 7.2%

MCX Q1 (Cons, QoQ)

Net profit down 22% to Rs 413 crore versus Rs 530 crore

Revenue down 21% to Rs 702 crore versus Rs 889 crore

Ebitda to Rs 494 crore versus Rs 666 crore

Ebitda margin at 70.4% versus 74.9%

ONGC Q1 (QoQ)

Net profit to Rs 17,034 crore versus Rs 6,650 crore

Revenue up 29.3% to Rs 46,460 crore versus Rs 35,928 crore

Ebitda to Rs 28,355 crore versus Rs 12,666 crore

Ebitda margin at 61% versus 35.3%

Other income at Rs 1,861 crore versus Rs 2,628 crore

Offshore revenue up 31.6% to Rs 33,337 crore versus year-ago period

Onshore revenue up 24% to Rs 13,123 crore versus year-ago period

NHPC Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 2.9% to Rs 1,096 crore versus Rs 1,065 crore

Revenue up 18.5% to Rs 3,808 crore versus Rs 3,214 crore

Ebitda up 30.6% to Rs 2,352 crore versus Rs 1,802 crore

Ebitda margin at 61.8% versus 56.1%

Sanofi India Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 20.1% to Rs 83.5 crore versus Rs 69.5 crore

Revenue up 7.7% to Rs 438 crore versus Rs 406 crore

Ebitda up 21.5% to Rs 115 crore versus Rs 95 crore

Ebitda margin at 26.3% versus 23.4%

Timken India Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 10.3% to Rs 120 crore versus Rs 108 crore

Revenue up 14.7% to Rs 943 crore versus Rs 822 crore

Ebitda up 21% to Rs 177.6 crore versus Rs 146.8 crore

Ebitda margin at 18.8% versus 17.9%

United Breweries Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 9.5% to Rs 166.3 crore versus Rs 183.9 crore

Revenue up 7% to Rs 3,066 crore versus Rs 2,865 crore

Ebitda down 9.3% to Rs 282 crore versus Rs 311 crore

Ebitda margin at 9.2% versus 10.9%

Other income at Rs 51 crore versus Rs 11 crore

ALSO READ: ONGC Q1 Results: Profit Soars 2.5x As Margin Expands Sharply; Revenue Up 29%

SPR Auto Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 8% to Rs 144.4 crore versus Rs 133.7 crore

Revenue up 53% to Rs 1,474 crore versus Rs 963 crore

Ebitda up 32.2% to Rs 258 crore versus Rs 195 crore

Ebitda margin at 17.5% versus 20.3%

Rashi Peripherals Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 67.5% to Rs 102.7 crore versus Rs 61.3 crore

Revenue up 61.9% to Rs 5,102 crore versus Rs 3,152 crore

Ebitda up 50% to Rs 155.3 crore versus Rs 103.5 crore

Ebitda margin at 3% versus 3.3%

Dredging Corporation of India Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 87% to Rs 11.2 crore versus Rs 86.9 crore

Revenue down 25.7% to Rs 355 crore versus Rs 478 crore

Ebitda down 56.7% to Rs 62 crore versus Rs 143 crore

Ebitda margin at 17.4% versus 29.9%

R Systems International Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 26.8% to Rs 55.5 crore versus Rs 75.8 crore

Revenue up 30.2% to Rs 601.7 crore versus Rs 462 crore

Ebitda up 57.5% to Rs 110.6 crore versus Rs 70.2 crore

Ebitda margin at 18.4% versus 15.2%

KDDL Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 43.7% to Rs 29.4 crore versus Rs 20.4 crore

Revenue up 36.3% to Rs 634 crore versus Rs 465 crore

Ebitda up 38.9% to Rs 95.2 crore versus Rs 68.5 crore

Ebitda margin at 15% versus 14.7%

Avalon Technologies Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit to Rs 34.8 crore versus Rs 14.2 crore

Revenue up 49.8% to Rs 484.4 crore versus Rs 323.3 crore

Ebitda up 94.3% to Rs 57.9 crore versus Rs 29.8 crore

Ebitda margin at 12% versus 9.2%

Sudeep Pharma Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 26.7% to Rs 158 crore versus Rs 125 crore

Net profit up 31.7% to Rs 41 crore versus Rs 31 crore

Ebitda up 25.2% to Rs 55 crore versus Rs 44 crore

Ebitda margin at 34.7% versus 35.1%

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Updates

July 2026 traded volume up 7.7% to 13.53 BU

Real-time market volume up 10.2% YoY

Uniparts India (Q1 YoY)

Revenue up 26.9% to Rs. 347 crore versus Rs. 274 crore

Net profit up 64.5% to Rs. 57 crore versus Rs. 34 crore

Ebitda up 56.6% to Rs. 82 crore versus Rs. 52 crore

Ebitda margin at 23.6% versus 19.1%, up 447 basis points

Stocks In News

LIC : Government exercised the oversubscription option in the OFS, increasing the offer size from 2.5% to 6.5% of paid-up equity share capital, or 82.22 crore shares.

: Government exercised the oversubscription option in the OFS, increasing the offer size from 2.5% to 6.5% of paid-up equity share capital, or 82.22 crore shares. HFCL : Board approved a Rs 400 crore expansion of optical fibre and optical fibre cable manufacturing capacities, with completion targeted by July 2028.

: Board approved a Rs 400 crore expansion of optical fibre and optical fibre cable manufacturing capacities, with completion targeted by July 2028. Globus Spirits - Launched a QIP on Aug. 4, 2026, with a floor price of Rs 883.67 per share. The company may offer up to a 5% discount to the floor price.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.