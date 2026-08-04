BSE Q1 Results: Profit Rises 10% Despite Muted Revenue Growth; Margin Widens

BSE Ltd's net profit saw a 9.7% uptick to Rs 874 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Monday. The company saw a profit of Rs 797 crore in the previous financial year.

The revenue saw a 0.2% decline to be flat at Rs 1,566 crore, compared to Rs 1,564 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 1% to Rs 1,072 crore, compared to Rs 1061 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin expanded to 68.4% from 67.9%.

BSE Q1 (Cons QoQ)

Net Profit up 9.7% to Rs 874 crore versus Rs 797 crore.

Revenue up 0.2% to Rs 1,566 crore versus Rs 1,564 crore.

Ebitda up 1% to Rs 1,072 crore versus Rs 1,061 crore.

Ebitda Margin at 68.4% versus 67.9%.

BSE Share Price Movement

BSE Ltd.'s share price saw a 1.20% uptick to settle at Rs 3,618 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.64% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 3,575.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 3,575.00. During today's trading session, BSE Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 3,555.40 to Rs 3,637.80.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 2,021.50 and a high of Rs 4,446.80. On the performance front, BSE Ltd. share price is up 45.50% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of BSE Ltd. is Rs 89,060.05 Cr, with a P/E ratio of 54.36.

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