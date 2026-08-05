Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On August 5

Gold Rate Today: Gold price, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,44,280 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,22,130 per kg around 6.20 am on Wednesday, 5 Aug. 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

The price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,44,280 per 10gm at the pan-India level, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,32,257 per 10gm. 24 K gold price declined a little over 2% during the past month; however, it has remained up more than 42% over a year.

Among the top cities in India, Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest amongst the top cities across India.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,44,020 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,43,770 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,44,440 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,43,830 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,44,130 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,44,250 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,32,018, Delhi price stood at Rs 1,31,789, Chennai at Rs 1,32,403, Kolkata at Rs 1,31,844, Bengaluru at Rs 1,32,119, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,32,229 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

In India, silver 999 fine stood at Rs 2,22,130 per kg on Wednesday, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,05,470 per kg. This precious metal has been down a little more than 6% over a month but remained up during the past year with gains of over 95%.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,21,730 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,21,350 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,22,380 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,21,440 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,21,910 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,22,080 per kg

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