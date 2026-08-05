Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On August 5

Gold Rate Today: Gold price, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,44,280 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,22,130 per kg around 6.20 am on Wednesday, 5 Aug. 2026.
Gold Price Today in India
The price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,44,280 per 10gm at the pan-India level, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,32,257 per 10gm. 24 K gold price declined a little over 2% during the past month; however, it has remained up more than 42% over a year.
Among the top cities in India, Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest amongst the top cities across India.
Also Read: Indian Vessel Sinks After Projectile Attack Near Yemen; All 14 Crew Members Rescued
City-Wise Gold Rates
Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 1,44,020 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,43,770 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,44,440 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,43,830 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,44,130 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,44,250 per 10gm
In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,32,018, Delhi price stood at Rs 1,31,789, Chennai at Rs 1,32,403, Kolkata at Rs 1,31,844, Bengaluru at Rs 1,32,119, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,32,229 per 10gm.
Silver Price Today
In India, silver 999 fine stood at Rs 2,22,130 per kg on Wednesday, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,05,470 per kg. This precious metal has been down a little more than 6% over a month but remained up during the past year with gains of over 95%.
City-Wise Silver Rates
Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 2,21,730 per kg
Delhi: Rs 2,21,350 per kg
Chennai: Rs 2,22,380 per kg
Kolkata: Rs 2,21,440 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 2,21,910 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 2,22,080 per kg
Also Read: US Oil Futures Slip Below $80 First Time Since July As Bessent Signals Hormuz Deal Soon
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.