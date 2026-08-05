Stock Picks Today: Airtel, Nestle, ONGC, Nykaa, Marico, Pidilite, And More On Brokerages' Radar

- Brokerages see opportunities in telecom, FMCG, housing finance, oil, e-commerce, and real estate sectors
- Airtel shows strong Q1FY27 performance with subscriber and ARPU growth, supported by positive brokerages
- Nestle India focuses on volume growth, premiumization, and brand investments amid macroeconomic challenges
Brokerages have identified opportunities across the telecom, FMCG, housing finance, oil and gas, e-commerce and real estate sectors, with fresh calls on Airtel, Nestle India, Marico, Nykaa, ONGC, PNB Housing Finance, Pidilite Industries, Godrej Properties, BSE and Dr. Agarwal's Health Care, while maintaining a constructive view on Indian equities and motor insurance segment.
Macquarie on ONGC
- Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 290
- Q1FY27: Beat on crude tailwind; volumes slip
- Volume inflection deferred to FY28
- Key to watch - Volume ramp-up trajectory, capex phasing and dividend guidance.
Macquarie on Airtel
- Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 2220
- Airtel delivered a strong June quarter
- Strong and steady compounding
- Subscriber growth adds has improved while ARPU was better than expected
- Further gains in EBITDA margin underscores the operating leverage to an improving revenue line
Citi on Airtel
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2190
- Q1FY27: Strong Beat Driven by Robust Operating Metrics
- Net debt decline driven by contained capex and strong FCF generation
- See robust growth outlook with high visibility, favourable industry outlook, solid FCF and deleveraging
- Strong execution driving market share gains,
- Capital allocation concerns are overdone.
Jefferies on Airtel
- Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 2360 from Rs 2350
- Steady Growth Delivery | Strong Outlook
- Higher than expected mobile subscribers and ARPU
- Strong growth in Airtel business & Africa and healthy FCF generation were key positive surprises
- Expect 14%/28% CAGRs in EBITDA/EPS over FY27-29.
ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug 5
MS on Nestle
- Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 1538
- Management was optimistic about the growth opportunity
- Focus: penetration-led volume growth, innovation, premiumization, distribution, and brand investments
- Macro headwinds could moderate consumption in the near term, but management is confident about being able to navigate this
- Nestle will look to maintain margins – the brand investments will be funded out of cost savings and efficiencies
- Recent strong performance was led by the strong brands, marketing investments, growth in new channels, and good execution
- Management focused on the opportunity, but did not provide any targets or guidance
- Current valuation factors in the strong recent growth trends
Macquarie on Nestle
- Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 1575
- Confident on opportunity; limited on specifics
- Focus on penetration/premiumisation
- Concerns about industry growth
- Large room for expanding reach
- Sees near-term concerns on food industry growth
- But believes there is limited impact to its medium/ long-term growth outlook given the large room for penetration gains.
Jefferies on Nestle
- Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 1425
- Positive Long-Term Outlook Despite Near-Term Challenges
- In his first address, Manish Tiwary (MD) laid out a clear, execution led growth agenda
- Discussion centred on penetration-driven volume growth & premiumisation
- There is significant runway through distribution expansion, brand investments & digital-led execution
- Cost efficiencies are funding higher A&P while preserving profitability
- This reinforces confidence in the ability to sustain long term growth
- Short-term concerns remain, including inflation & geopolitical issues.
Jefferies on Marico
- Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1000 from Rs 960
- Boringly Consistent
- Marico continues to deliver best-in-class growth in revs & profitability
- This consistency – in sharp contrast to most peers – makes it special
- Earnings growth in Q1 accelerated to a multi-qtr high
- Remains confident with a clear goal of reducing the commodity-linked portion of the portfolio in favour of premium offerings
- The focus is also on fewer, bigger bets
Jefferies on Pidilite
- Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 1610
- Q1 Beat; Margins do the Heavy-Lifting
- Hiked prices across categories, although no material volume pushback
- Volume growth was healthy at +11% YoY, in tandem with FY26
- C&B segment posted healthy volume growth at 12%, while B2B segment was at 7%.
Macquarie on Pidilite
- Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 1350
- Gross margin-led Q1 beat
- Liked the continued strength in the consumer bazaar volume growth
- Did not like the continued decline in export business-to-business segment performance
- Concerned about the inability to extrapolate the low-cost inventory led gross margin beat seen in Q1.
MS on PNB Housing
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1405
- Q1: PAT in line; stronger loan growth; weaker NIM
- Underlying retail disbursement growth was well above estimate
- Ex accounting change, it could have added 2 ppt to loan growth
- NII and NIM missed, due to higher leverage and lower investment yield.
Macquarie on Nykaa
- Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 220
- Q1 EBITDA marginally ahead of Street
- Disclosure levels lowered
- Continued healthy gross margin performance in beauty on improving mix
- Switch in disclosures for own beauty brands from GMV to net sales value (NSV), makes it difficult to analyse growth performance of own brands.
Jefferies on Nykaa
- Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 400 from Rs 350
- A Beautiful Quarter
- Nykaa had a strong beat across metrics
- Beauty gained from continued user growth, along with premiumisation and increased AOV
- Fashion posted >50% growth with EBITDA break-even
- House of brands continue to scale up while quick delivery widens its reach
- Valuation remains punchy but supported by strong growth and margin expansion.
ALSO READ: Power Grid, Cummins India, Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech, Biocon, Berger Paints Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
MS on Godrej Properties
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 2500
- Strong Revenue and Cash Flow Visibility over F27–28.
Jefferies on BSE
- Maintain Hold; Hike TP to Rs 3520 from Rs 3440
- Jun'26 qtr. EBITDA ex. SGF was in line
- Transaction charges grew 1% QoQ as options ADTO growth slowed with VIX falling in May/Jun'26
- Expect ADTO growth to slow further in Q2 with VIX remaining lower, & expiry day market share for BSE & NSE being similar
- Further, risks may emerge for weekly option expiries from CAS
- Management transition is a key monitorable
- Trades at 48x FY27e EPS which ignores single product reliance
MS on Dr Agarwal's Health
- Maintain Overweight; Hike TP to Rs 576 from Rs 555
- Impressive Quarter; Same Store Sales Growth Improves
- Q1 growth was strong: revenue +26% YoY and same store sales + 16%
- Management expects the latter to normalize over time
- See premiumization-led growth, a large untapped market opportunity, robust expansion visibility, and improving ROCE
- Valuation is still attractive.
Jefferies on Dr Agarwal's Health
- Upgrade to Buy from Hold; Hike TP to Rs 600 from Rs 510
- Strong execution continues
- Strong performance in Jun-Q
- Expansion continues across all regions
- See mid-teens volume growth as well as premiumization
- SSSG growth continues to be robust
- Upgrade on account of faster ramp-up of new facilities driven by strong volume-led growth.
Jefferies on Motor Insurance
- Multiple Positives For Motor Insurance From SC Verdict
- This will lead to higher investment leverage and float income driving 2-5% higher PAT for Go Digit/ICICI Lombard
- Go Digit being a larger beneficiary
- SC's measures for better compliance (56% vehicles uninsured) could drive a step jump in GWP growth
- Third Party price hike still remains on the table
MS India Strategy - Ridham Desai
- India has the ingredients to sustain its recent outperformance with improving growth and benign valuations
- Albeit sustaining it may still depend on what happens elsewhere in the world
- The principal catalyst is how the market gauges the growth gap between India and the world
- That view may shift if global sentiment turns cautious on AI capex and/or India's growth accelerates
- The current quarterly earnings season is underscoring the latter, the volatility in global AI trade is hinting at the former
- Expect high frequency indicators to continue to exhibit positive momentum
- India is amid far-reaching reforms that could lift growth rates in the coming quarters as well as make capital flows easier
- A rising wave of IPOs could lend further support until it turns excessive – a point we see as several months off
- Favour Domestic Cyclicals over Defensives and externally facing sectors
- Overweight Financials, Consumer Discretionary and Industrials
- Underweight Energy, Materials, Utilities and Healthcare
- IT services may prove the dark horse as the world turns to these firms to build AI applications and solutions
- India's chief risks are largely external, including geopolitical tensions and a slowing global economy
- Domestically, we worry about weak farm productivity, capacity bottlenecks in the judiciary, and embodied AI weighing on labour markets.
HSBC India Strategy - Prerna Garg
- India offers diversification and stability
- AI rotation outflows largely done
- With 80%+ of GEM funds underweight India, a move back to neutral could bring $25bn of inflows
- High-frequency indicators remain constructive; Q1FY27 results have generally come in better than expected
- Favour quality growth names in domestically driven sectors – financials, autos, retail, and hospitals
- Private banks and real estate look relatively attractive after their underperformance, while diversified NBFCs stand out
- Like selected industrials benefiting from government policy support
- Within consumption, prefer consumer discretionary over staples
- Key Stock Ideas – ICICI Bank, Cholamandalam, Titan, M&M, Phoenix Mills, Fortis Healthcare, Cummins India, Syrma SGS, Adani Ports and Hindalco.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.