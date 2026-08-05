Stock Picks Today: Airtel, Nestle, ONGC, Nykaa, Marico, Pidilite, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have identified opportunities across the telecom, FMCG, housing finance, oil and gas, e-commerce and real estate sectors, with fresh calls on Airtel, Nestle India, Marico, Nykaa, ONGC, PNB Housing Finance, Pidilite Industries, Godrej Properties, BSE and Dr. Agarwal's Health Care, while maintaining a constructive view on Indian equities and motor insurance segment.

Macquarie on ONGC

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 290

Q1FY27: Beat on crude tailwind; volumes slip

Volume inflection deferred to FY28

Key to watch - Volume ramp-up trajectory, capex phasing and dividend guidance.

Macquarie on Airtel

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 2220

Airtel delivered a strong June quarter

Strong and steady compounding

Subscriber growth adds has improved while ARPU was better than expected

Further gains in EBITDA margin underscores the operating leverage to an improving revenue line

Citi on Airtel

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2190

Q1FY27: Strong Beat Driven by Robust Operating Metrics

Net debt decline driven by contained capex and strong FCF generation

See robust growth outlook with high visibility, favourable industry outlook, solid FCF and deleveraging

Strong execution driving market share gains,

Capital allocation concerns are overdone.

Jefferies on Airtel

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 2360 from Rs 2350

Steady Growth Delivery | Strong Outlook

Higher than expected mobile subscribers and ARPU

Strong growth in Airtel business & Africa and healthy FCF generation were key positive surprises

Expect 14%/28% CAGRs in EBITDA/EPS over FY27-29.

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MS on Nestle

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 1538

Management was optimistic about the growth opportunity

Focus: penetration-led volume growth, innovation, premiumization, distribution, and brand investments

Macro headwinds could moderate consumption in the near term, but management is confident about being able to navigate this

Nestle will look to maintain margins – the brand investments will be funded out of cost savings and efficiencies

Recent strong performance was led by the strong brands, marketing investments, growth in new channels, and good execution

Management focused on the opportunity, but did not provide any targets or guidance

Current valuation factors in the strong recent growth trends

Macquarie on Nestle

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 1575

Confident on opportunity; limited on specifics

Focus on penetration/premiumisation

Concerns about industry growth

Large room for expanding reach

Sees near-term concerns on food industry growth

But believes there is limited impact to its medium/ long-term growth outlook given the large room for penetration gains.

Jefferies on Nestle

Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 1425

Positive Long-Term Outlook Despite Near-Term Challenges

In his first address, Manish Tiwary (MD) laid out a clear, execution led growth agenda

Discussion centred on penetration-driven volume growth & premiumisation

There is significant runway through distribution expansion, brand investments & digital-led execution

Cost efficiencies are funding higher A&P while preserving profitability

This reinforces confidence in the ability to sustain long term growth

Short-term concerns remain, including inflation & geopolitical issues.

Jefferies on Marico

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1000 from Rs 960

Boringly Consistent

Marico continues to deliver best-in-class growth in revs & profitability

This consistency – in sharp contrast to most peers – makes it special

Earnings growth in Q1 accelerated to a multi-qtr high

Remains confident with a clear goal of reducing the commodity-linked portion of the portfolio in favour of premium offerings

The focus is also on fewer, bigger bets

Jefferies on Pidilite

Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 1610

Q1 Beat; Margins do the Heavy-Lifting

Hiked prices across categories, although no material volume pushback

Volume growth was healthy at +11% YoY, in tandem with FY26

C&B segment posted healthy volume growth at 12%, while B2B segment was at 7%.

Macquarie on Pidilite

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 1350

Gross margin-led Q1 beat

Liked the continued strength in the consumer bazaar volume growth

Did not like the continued decline in export business-to-business segment performance

Concerned about the inability to extrapolate the low-cost inventory led gross margin beat seen in Q1.

MS on PNB Housing

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1405

Q1: PAT in line; stronger loan growth; weaker NIM

Underlying retail disbursement growth was well above estimate

Ex accounting change, it could have added 2 ppt to loan growth

NII and NIM missed, due to higher leverage and lower investment yield.

Macquarie on Nykaa

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 220

Q1 EBITDA marginally ahead of Street

Disclosure levels lowered

Continued healthy gross margin performance in beauty on improving mix

Switch in disclosures for own beauty brands from GMV to net sales value (NSV), makes it difficult to analyse growth performance of own brands.

Jefferies on Nykaa

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 400 from Rs 350

A Beautiful Quarter

Nykaa had a strong beat across metrics

Beauty gained from continued user growth, along with premiumisation and increased AOV

Fashion posted >50% growth with EBITDA break-even

House of brands continue to scale up while quick delivery widens its reach

Valuation remains punchy but supported by strong growth and margin expansion.

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MS on Godrej Properties

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 2500

Strong Revenue and Cash Flow Visibility over F27–28.

Jefferies on BSE

Maintain Hold; Hike TP to Rs 3520 from Rs 3440

Jun'26 qtr. EBITDA ex. SGF was in line

Transaction charges grew 1% QoQ as options ADTO growth slowed with VIX falling in May/Jun'26

Expect ADTO growth to slow further in Q2 with VIX remaining lower, & expiry day market share for BSE & NSE being similar

Further, risks may emerge for weekly option expiries from CAS

Management transition is a key monitorable

Trades at 48x FY27e EPS which ignores single product reliance

MS on Dr Agarwal's Health

Maintain Overweight; Hike TP to Rs 576 from Rs 555

Impressive Quarter; Same Store Sales Growth Improves

Q1 growth was strong: revenue +26% YoY and same store sales + 16%

Management expects the latter to normalize over time

See premiumization-led growth, a large untapped market opportunity, robust expansion visibility, and improving ROCE

Valuation is still attractive.

Jefferies on Dr Agarwal's Health

Upgrade to Buy from Hold; Hike TP to Rs 600 from Rs 510

Strong execution continues

Strong performance in Jun-Q

Expansion continues across all regions

See mid-teens volume growth as well as premiumization

SSSG growth continues to be robust

Upgrade on account of faster ramp-up of new facilities driven by strong volume-led growth.

Jefferies on Motor Insurance

Multiple Positives For Motor Insurance From SC Verdict

This will lead to higher investment leverage and float income driving 2-5% higher PAT for Go Digit/ICICI Lombard

Go Digit being a larger beneficiary

SC's measures for better compliance (56% vehicles uninsured) could drive a step jump in GWP growth

Third Party price hike still remains on the table

MS India Strategy - Ridham Desai

India has the ingredients to sustain its recent outperformance with improving growth and benign valuations

Albeit sustaining it may still depend on what happens elsewhere in the world

The principal catalyst is how the market gauges the growth gap between India and the world

That view may shift if global sentiment turns cautious on AI capex and/or India's growth accelerates

The current quarterly earnings season is underscoring the latter, the volatility in global AI trade is hinting at the former

Expect high frequency indicators to continue to exhibit positive momentum

India is amid far-reaching reforms that could lift growth rates in the coming quarters as well as make capital flows easier

A rising wave of IPOs could lend further support until it turns excessive – a point we see as several months off

Favour Domestic Cyclicals over Defensives and externally facing sectors

Overweight Financials, Consumer Discretionary and Industrials

Underweight Energy, Materials, Utilities and Healthcare

IT services may prove the dark horse as the world turns to these firms to build AI applications and solutions

India's chief risks are largely external, including geopolitical tensions and a slowing global economy

Domestically, we worry about weak farm productivity, capacity bottlenecks in the judiciary, and embodied AI weighing on labour markets.

HSBC India Strategy - Prerna Garg

India offers diversification and stability

AI rotation outflows largely done

With 80%+ of GEM funds underweight India, a move back to neutral could bring $25bn of inflows

High-frequency indicators remain constructive; Q1FY27 results have generally come in better than expected

Favour quality growth names in domestically driven sectors – financials, autos, retail, and hospitals

Private banks and real estate look relatively attractive after their underperformance, while diversified NBFCs stand out

Like selected industrials benefiting from government policy support

Within consumption, prefer consumer discretionary over staples

Key Stock Ideas – ICICI Bank, Cholamandalam, Titan, M&M, Phoenix Mills, Fortis Healthcare, Cummins India, Syrma SGS, Adani Ports and Hindalco.



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