Top Five Hollywood Movies With Biggest Opening Weekends In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has created history at the Indian box office. The Marvel blockbuster has registered the biggest opening weekend ever for a Hollywood film in India, overtaking the long-standing record held by Avengers: Endgame.

Here's a look at the five biggest opening weekends ever recorded by Hollywood films at the Indian box office.

Biggest Hollywood Opening Weekends in India

1. Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026)

India opening weekend: Around Rs 256 crore net (Rs 300 crore gross)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has set a new record for the biggest Hollywood opening weekend in India. The Tom Holland-starrer has become the first Hollywood film to cross Rs 300 crore India gross in its opening weekend.

Backed by strong advance bookings, positive audience response and repeat viewership, the film continued its momentum, pushing its extended opening weekend even higher.

2. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

India opening weekend: Around Rs 159 crore net (Rs 192.50 crore gross)

The Marvel blockbuster held the opening weekend record in India for years before Spider-Man: Brand New Day surpassed it. The epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga attracted massive footfalls and remains one of the biggest Hollywood hits ever released in the country.

3. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

India opening weekend: Around Rs 127.50 crore net (Rs 154.75 crore gross)

The sequel to Avatar drew huge crowds with its spectacular visuals and immersive 3D experience. It recorded one of the biggest opening weekends for a non-Marvel Hollywood film and enjoyed a long, successful run at the Indian box office.

4. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

India opening weekend: Around Rs 99.50 crore net (Rs 122 crore gross)

Marvel's epic crossover brought together nearly every major superhero in the MCU, creating massive excitement among fans. It set new opening weekend benchmarks in India and played a key role in expanding Marvel's box office dominance ahead of Avengers: Endgame.

ALSO READ: Explained: Tom Holland's Journey To Becoming World's Highest-Grossing Young Actor

5. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

India opening weekend: Around Rs 79.50 crore net (Rs 97 crore gross)

The Marvel film opened to a huge response, driven by fan excitement around the multiverse storyline and appearances by popular MCU characters. Its strong debut further highlighted the growing popularity of Marvel films and superhero adventures among Indian audiences.

Marvel's Strong Hold In India

Marvel continues to dominate the Indian box office, with four of the five biggest Hollywood opening weekends belonging to the studio.

Leading the list is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, whose record-breaking start, backed by Tom Holland's popularity and strong word of mouth, highlights the enduring appeal of superhero films among Indian audiences.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day BO Collection Day 4: Tom Holland Film Delivers Record-Breaking Rs 300-Crore Opening Weekend

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