Spider-Man: Brand New Day BO Collection Day 4: Tom Holland Film Delivers Record-Breaking Rs 300-Crore Opening Weekend

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has created history at the Indian box office with a record-breaking opening weekend. The Tom Holland-starrer has become the first Hollywood film to cross Rs 300 crore India gross in its opening weekend and has also gone past the Rs 250 crore India net mark in just four days.

Historic Weekend

The Marvel blockbuster enjoyed a dream opening weekend, setting a new record also for the highest single-day collection by a Hollywood film in India on Saturday before performing even better on Sunday.

The film has also beaten the opening weekend collections of several major Bollywood releases, showing the huge popularity of the Spider-Man franchise and Marvel films among Indian audiences. With strong word of mouth, it is expected to continue its impressive run in theatres.

Day 4 Collection

According to Sacnilk estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 76 crore net from 18,051 shows on Day 4, an 8.2% increase over Saturday's Rs 70.25 crore.

This has taken the film's India net collection to Rs 256.20 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 306.37 crore. The film maintained strong occupancy across all major language versions throughout Sunday.

The Marvel film opened with Rs 60.60 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Friday. Collections then jumped to Rs 70.25 crore on Saturday before climbing to Rs 76 crore on Sunday, completing a historic four-day opening weekend.

Language-Wise Performance

The English version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 40 crore with 67% overall occupancy.

The Hindi version collected Rs 29 crore and recorded an impressive 95% occupancy, making it the strongest-performing dubbed version.

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Among the southern versions, Tamil earned Rs 3.55 crore with 82% occupancy, while Telugu collected Rs 3.25 crore at 57% occupancy. The Kannada and Malayalam versions contributed Rs 0.10 crore each.

About 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker as he tries to rebuild his life after the world forgets his identity. As he continues protecting New York as Spider-Man, he faces a dangerous new enemy that changes everything.

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink in key roles.

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