Manipal Health Enterprises IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Online, GMP Today, Listing Date

Investors who applied for the Manipal Health Enterprises IPO can check their share allotment status from August 3 after the basis of allotment is finalised. The Rs 9,275-crore IPO was subscribed 4.92 times, while the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates a potential discount listing ahead of the August 5 debut on the BSE and NSE.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, KFin Technologies. Once the allotment is finalised, the company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on August 4. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day. The shares of Manipal Health Enterprises are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 5.

ALSO READ: SEBI Approves IPOs Of Polite Powertech, Kay Jay Forgings: Check Key Risks, Other Details

How To Check Manipal Health Enterprises IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page - www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Manipal Health Enterprises IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website - www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol 'MANIPALHOS' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How to Check Manipal Health Enterprises IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Visit the KFinTech IPO allotment page - ipostatus.kfintech.com/.

From the dropdown menu, choose “Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd.” as the IPO name.

Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, Application number or DP ID/client ID.

Enter the details based on the option you selected.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

ALSO READ: Zepto Delays IPO After Lukewarm MF Response, Pivots To Rs 1,000 Crore Fundraise: Sources

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the latest grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs -7, indicating that the shares could list around Rs 583, about 1.2% below the upper price band of Rs 590. However, grey market premiums are unofficial indicators and may not accurately reflect the actual listing performance.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO Listing Date

The shares of Manipal Health Enterprises are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 5.

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO was a book-built issue of Rs 9,275.22 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 13.56 crore shares worth Rs 8,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.16 crore shares amounting to Rs 1,275.22 crore.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 560 and Rs 590 per share.

The IPO received a healthy response from investors, with the overall issue subscribed 4.92 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) remained the biggest contributors, subscribing their quota 8.25 times, while the NII portion was subscribed 1.02 times and the retail category 0.93 times.

About Manipal Health Enterprises

Backed by Temasek, Manipal Health Enterprises operates one of India's largest hospital networks, with 49 hospitals and over 13,000 beds across the country. The company provides tertiary and quaternary healthcare services spanning oncology, cardiology, neurosciences and organ transplantation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.