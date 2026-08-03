CAMS Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price Performance

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) Ltd. will announce its Q1 FY27 results on August 3. Investors will watch mutual fund AAUM growth, transaction volumes, margins, dividend announcement and management commentary on retail participation.

Here's everything you need to know about CAMS' Q1FY27 results schedule.

CAMS Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated June 26, CAMS informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 3 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026 and to take on record the Limited Review Reports of the Auditors thereon.

The Board will also consider the payment of interim dividend. The record date for ascertaining the shareholders entitled for the interim dividend, if any approved by the Board, will be August 12, 2026.

Also Read: Ather Energy Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price Performance

CAMS Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company further shared that it will hold an analyst call with investors and analysts on Tuesday, August 4 at 11:00 am (IST) after the conclusion of the board meeting to discuss the financial performance of the company for the Q1 (FY 2026-27).

Conference Dial-In Numbers

Universal Access Numbers: +91 22 6280 1550/ + 91 22 7115 8378

International Toll Free Number

Hongkong: 800964448

Singapore: 8001012045

USA: 18667462133

UK: 08081011573

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CAMS Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will closely focus on these key metrics when CAMS reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Revenue growth

Mutual fund AAUM (Average Assets Under Management) growth

SIP inflows and transaction volumes

Asset-based revenue growth

Non-mutual fund business performance (Account Aggregator, Insurance Repository, KRA, etc.)

EBITDA margin and operating margin trend

Net profit growth

Dividend announcement (if any)

Management commentary on retail participation and equity market outlook

Outlook for FY27 growth and new business initiatives

CAMS Share Price Performance

Shares of CAMS have gained 4.76% over the past five trading sessions. Over the past month, the stock is up 0.51%, while it has advanced 14.54% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has gained 7.13%, and over the past year, it has risen 5.50%.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 844.90 on the NSE on May 8, 2026, and its 52-week low of Rs 611.40 on March 23, 2026.

Also Read: CAMS in Focus: Geojit Turns Bullish After Valuation Correction — Check Target Price, Upside

CAMS Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the company's securities will remain closed for the designated persons/insiders including their immediate relatives from Wednesday, July 01, 2026 till 48 hours after the announcement of the aforesaid financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 to the Stock Exchanges.

CAMS Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

CAMS reported consolidated revenue of Rs 395.22 crore, up 1.3% sequentially from Rs 390 crore. EBIT rose to Rs 155 crore from Rs 154 crore, while EBITD margin stood at 39.2%, compared with 39.4% in the previous quarter.

Margin for Q4 FY26 came in at 39.2% versus 39.4%. The board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

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