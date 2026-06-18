CAMS in Focus: Geojit Turns Bullish After Valuation Correction — Check Target Price, Upside

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Geojit Report

Computer Age Management Services Ltd. shares are likely to be in focus after the brokerage firm Geojit Financial Services recommended 'Buy' rating on the stock, citing a correction in valuations and strong long-term growth visibility.

The brokerage has assigned a target price of Rs 910, implying an upside of around 20% from the current market price.

According to the brokerage, the management expects mutual fund yield compression to moderate to below 3%, indicating improved yield stability ahead. AUM growth remains supported by rising folio additions and stable market share. Increased investments in re-architecture, automation, and new product development are expected to enhance productivity, drive revenue growth, and improve operating efficiency, supported by a leaner workforce in FY27.

The stock is currently trading at 33x 1-year forward P/E. The brokerage values CAMS at 34x FY28E EPS (5-year average: 38x), arriving at a target price of Rs 910 and recommend Buy rating due to correction in valuation.



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Geojit Cams Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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