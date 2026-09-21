Hanuman Ansh Vs Toxic Box Office Collection: Devotional Drama Retains Strong Run

Hanuman Ansh just pulled off one of the biggest box-office surprises of the year, the low-budget underdog is now beating Yash's massive pan-India blockbuster Toxic in daily earnings.

Starring Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba and written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the movie has recorded a remarkable run at the box office despite opening to a modest Rs 10 lakh on its first day.

Released in theatres on August 7, the spiritual drama was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 2 crore. The film, inspired by the life of Neem Karoli Baba, follows Lakshmi Narayan's spiritual journey and has gained momentum through strong word of mouth.

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Hanuman Ansh's Day 45 Collections

According to the reports, the film initially recorded Rs 12.21 crore in India net collections on Day 45. A subsequent update revised the final Day 45 figure to Rs 13.75 crore. With the revised figure, Hanuman Ansh's India net collection reached Rs 271.88 crore, while its worldwide gross climbed to Rs 347.05 crore.



The film had shown a sharp rise in collections in its final reported days, earning Rs 5 crore on Day 43 and Rs 9.75 crore on Day 44, representing a 95% increase.



Competition With Big Releases

The film's extended theatrical run came amid competition from high-profile titles including Yash's Toxic, Mirzapur, Vibe, Awarapan 2, Batwara 1947 and Haiwaan. Reports have highlighted Hanuman Ansh's ability to sustain audience interest despite its comparatively small production budget.

According to Sacnilk, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups debuted to a massive Rs 101.10 crore net in India across 24,579 shows on on its first day, driving its domestic gross to Rs 120.75 crore and total worldwide collection beyond Rs 140.75 crore.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 44: Spiritual Drama Inches Closer To Rs 300 Crore



From Modest Opening to Major Milestone

Hanuman Ansh's eventual box-office is performance particularly notable in terms of scale. From a Rs 10-lakh opening, the film built momentum over several weeks, driven by audience response and sustained theatrical demand.

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