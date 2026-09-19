Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 44: Spiritual Drama Inches Closer To Rs 300 Crore

Hanuman Ansh continues its strong run at the box office as the film enters its seventh week in theatres. The spiritual drama has maintained its momentum, with its India gross collection now nearing the Rs 300-crore mark. The latest Day 44 figures show that the film continues to draw audience even in its seventh week.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 44

On Day 44, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 2.04 crore net in India from 3,846 shows at 20% occupancy. According to Sacnilk, the film's India net collection stands at Rs 250.42 crore, while its gross collection has reached Rs 295.71 crore. The final Day 44 figures are yet to be updated.

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The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 14% on Day 44. Morning shows registered 14% occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 32.62%. Occupancy figures for the evening and night shows are yet to be updated.

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Week-Wise Collection

Hanuman Ansh opened with Rs 10 lakh on Day 1 and ended its first week with Rs 1.08 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film added Rs 40 lakh in Week 2 and Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3.

Its collections saw a significant jump in the following weeks, with the film earning Rs 61 crore in Week 4, Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5 and Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6. In Week 7, Hanuman Ansh has earned Rs 5 crore on Day 43.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays the character at another stage of his life.

The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film was released in India on August 7, 2026.

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