Vijay Sethupathi Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Remark, Clarifies CM Vijay Reference

Vijay Sethupathi has clarified that his comments on leadership, promises and taking responsibility on Bigg Boss Tamil 10 were directed only at contestant Shathiga, after some viewers interpreted them on social media as a reference to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

Sethupathi did not name Vijay while making the comments. In the latest promo, he said he should have clarified their context earlier and stressed that his discussions on the show were meant only for the contestants. “Whatever I discuss on this stage is only between the contestants and me. They are not meant for anybody outside,” he said.

Vijay Sethupathi Recalls Vijay's Call

At the audio launch of his upcoming film Baththa, Sethupathi spoke warmly about Vijay and recalled an interaction involving his son Jason Sanjay.

Sethupathi said he had wished Jason on his birthday, following which Vijay personally called him. He was surprised by the gesture and said he did not expect the response from the superstar.

He said, “I wished Sanjay on his birthday. He (Vijay) called me and said, nanba (friend), thank you so much. He was very happy. I didn't expect that because he's a big superstar, and I was surprised that Sanjay liked me.”

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Sethupathi Calls Jason Sanjay ‘Cute Fellow'

Sethupathi further spoke about meeting Jason on the sets of his upcoming film Sigma. He recalled spending time with him and described the experience fondly.

He also shared that Vijay later learnt about the meeting and sent a warm gesture through Rohan, who had worked with him in Jana Nayagan.

The actor said, “I even asked him. You have a big star in your home, how are you a fan of mine?”

Sethupathi also described Jason as a “cute fellow” while recalling their interaction.

Atlee Addresses The Social Media Speculation

At the same event, filmmaker Atlee also appeared to address the discussion surrounding Sethupathi's comments. He urged people not to assume that remarks made on social media are always directed at a particular person.

Atlee said, “We are Gen Z (the audience), and we have to tell the next generation. When we see on social media that this person is referring to that person, and vice versa, there is nothing like that. If someone wishes to address something, they can do so directly. Confrontation can happen directly. Life will take you where you want to go. Don't listen to anyone and don't fall into traps.”

Baththa And Sigma Release Dates

Baththa, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, is scheduled to release in theatres on October 1, while Jason Sanjay's Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, is set to arrive on October 2.

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