NTPC Terminates Rs 400 Crore Storage Project Awarded To GR Infraprojects

NTPC on Saturday said it has terminated a contract awarded to GR Infraprojects for a 400-MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project at Mouda Super Thermal Power Station in Maharashtra.

The contractor had failed to meet obligations and achieve the required progress in the project, the power giant said in a statement.

"NTPC has terminated the contract awarded to GR Infraprojects for the 400-MWh BESS project at Mouda Super Thermal Power Station due to the contractor's failure to meet its contractual obligations and achieve the required project progress," it said.

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The project, awarded in March 2026 at a total contract value of Rs 413.37 crore, is a strategically important BESS project and was scheduled for completion within 15 months in line with national energy objectives; however, the project witnessed significant delays in critical activities.

A contractual notice was issued to GRIL calling for immediate corrective action, but GRIL failed to undertake the required remedial measures.

Accordingly, NTPC has terminated the contract with immediate effect and, in line with contractual provisions, encashed available securities amounting to approximately Rs 91 crore.

NTPC has already initiated action for re-tendering the project at the risk and cost of GRIL, in accordance with the applicable contractual provisions.

The company said it is taking necessary measures on priority to facilitate the early re-award and timely implementation of the project.

Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC is India's largest power generation company catering to the country's 1/4th demand alone.

On September 16, GR Infraprojects said in a filing that the company issued a notice of termination to NTPC in view of the continuing Force Majeure and War Risk circumstances and the contractual issues arising from the contractual provisions.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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