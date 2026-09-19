Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch LaLiga Match On TV, Online?

FC Barcelona will look to continue their perfect start to the 2026-27 LaLiga season when they travel to face Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán on Saturday.

Barcelona currently sit at the top of the LaLiga table with six wins from six matches. Hansi Flick's side have scored 28 goals and conceded just six so far. Their latest league outing ended in a 7-2 win over Racing Santander, with Raphinha scoring a hat-trick.

Sevilla, meanwhile, are fourth in the table with 13 points from six matches. They have recorded four wins, one draw and one defeat, and most recently secured a 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna.

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Head-To-Head

Barcelona have won 119 of their 204 recorded meetings against Sevilla, while Sevilla have won 46, with 39 matches ending in draws.

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Kickoff Time

The Sevilla vs Barcelona LaLiga match is scheduled to start at 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday. The game will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Sevilla.

Probable Lineups

Sevilla: Odysseas Vlachodimos (GK); Juan Iglesias, Andrés Gallo López, Kike Salas, Gabriel Suazo; Miguel Sierra, Lucien Agoumé, Youssouf Fofana, Félix Correia; Lucas Stassin, Isaac Romero.

Barcelona: Joan García (GK); Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Xavi Espart; Fermín López, Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The LaLiga match will not be broadcast on television in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match between Sevilla and Barcelona will be available for streaming in India through the FanCode app and website.

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