Bhuvan Bam's Rekha Joke Prompts Playful Warning From Mukesh Chhabra: 'Film Career Abhi Shuru Hua Hai'

The latest episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 featured Bhuvan Bam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mukesh Chhabra and Kaustubh Agarwal on the panel. Contestant Prateik Bhardwaj appeared dressed as Amitabh Bachchan and recreated the veteran actor's voice, mannerisms and style.

His performance drew a positive response from the audience and the panellists. The conversation then took a humorous turn after Bhuvan made a comment about Rekha, prompting a playful response from Mukesh Chhabra.

Bhuvan Bam Makes A Rekha Reference

While reacting to Prateik's Amitabh Bachchan impersonation, Bhuvan brought up Rekha with a wordplay-based question.

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He asked the contestant, “Aapke talent ki koi Rekha hai?”

The remark drew laughter from those present and referred to the long-standing public speculation surrounding Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. The two actors worked together in several films during the 1970s and early 1980s.

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Mukesh Chhabra Warns Bhuvan Bam

Mukesh Chhabra responded to Bhuvan's joke with a playful warning, pointing out that Bhuvan's film career was still at an early stage.

Mukesh said, “Beta, tera abhi toh film career shuru hua hai, meri jaan (son, your film career has just started).”

Bhuvan responded with another one-liner, saying, “Main independent bhi sahi hoon (I am happy as independent as well).”

The light-hearted exchange quickly became one of the episode's humorous moments, with both keeping the conversation playful.

Amitabh Bachchan And Rekha's On-Screen Association

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha worked together in films including Do Anjaane (1976), Alaap (1977), Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978) and Mr Natwarlal (1979). Their last film together was Yash Chopra's Silsila, released in 1981, which also starred Jaya Bachchan.

Speculation about an alleged relationship between Amitabh and Rekha has continued for decades, although neither actor has publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship. Their on-screen pairing remains widely discussed in Hindi cinema.

Bhuvan Bam On India's Got Latent

Bhuvan's appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent brought together a panel known for its spontaneous humour. The Amitabh Bachchan mimicry act eventually became the setting for the exchange between Bhuvan and Mukesh.

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