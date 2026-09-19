England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG vs SL 3rd T20I Online

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Latest: Toss Update And Playing XI

England have won the toss and have opted to field.

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w), Aneurin Donald, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Jordan Cox, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara(w), Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tharindu Ratnayake, Eshan Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara

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England and Sri Lanka will face each other in the third and final T20I of the series at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Saturday, Sept. 19. England have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the first two matches and will now look to complete a series clean sweep.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Date And Time

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be played on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. IST.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Venue

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Live Telecast

The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match live on the Sony LIV app and website.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Preview

England head into the series finale with a 2-0 lead after dominant performances in the opening two T20Is. In the first match at the Utilita Bowl, England posted 254 for 4, with Harry Brook smashing an unbeaten 114 off 42 balls. Jos Buttler also contributed with an aggressive 80 as England went on to beat Sri Lanka by 119 runs.

England followed that with another victory at Sophia Gardens on Thursday, restricting Sri Lanka to 145 for 9 after opting to bowl first. Liam Dawson was the standout performer, claiming 3 for 32 to help England secure a six-wicket victory and take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Sri Lanka will now look to end the tour on a winning note, while England will aim to complete a 3-0 series sweep on home soil.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Squads

England: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara (wk), Lahiru Udara (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Tharindu Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka

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