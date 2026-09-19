Golmaal 5 Release Date: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar Set To Return In Rohit Shetty's Comedy Franchise

Golmaal 5 is set to return to the big screen, with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and several familiar faces from the franchise coming back for the fifth instalment, along with a new addition to the cast.

Release Date Announced

Rohit Shetty has officially announced the theatrical release date of Golmaal 5. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser, giving fans a glimpse of the madness expected from the upcoming film.

Sharing the release date on social media, Rohit wrote, “LAUGHTER, FUN, JOY, HAPPINESS AND FAMILY... BAS, NOTHING ELSE ❤️❤️❤️ 8TH JAN 2027 ????.”

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Malayalam, Tamil And Telugu OTT Releases This Weekend: Irumudi, Thudakkam And More — Here's What To Watch

Ajay Devgn And Golmaal Gang Return

Golmaal 5 brings back Ajay Devgn as Gopal, Arshad Warsi as Madhav, Tusshar Kapoor as Lucky, Kunal Kemmu as Laxman and Shreyas Talpade. Sharman Joshi is also returning to the franchise after nearly two decades. He featured in the first film, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, released in 2006, but did not appear in its subsequent instalments.

Akshay Kumar is the latest major addition to the franchise. Rohit announced his casting in March 2026. While details about his character remain undisclosed, reports have suggested that he could play the antagonist.

Golmaal 5 Shoot And 20-Year Journey

The film began shooting in Ooty in April 2026. By August, reports indicated that the dialogue portions had been completed, while two songs, including the title track, were yet to be filmed. Tusshar Kapoor wrapped his individual schedule in May and shared a selfie from the sets, writing, “#Schedulewrapselfie #golmaal5 79 days of hard work, passion, day-night shoots, power naps and holidays! Lekin picture Abhi baaki hai!”

The first Golmaal film, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, was released in 2006. Reflecting on the franchise's two-decade journey, Rohit had earlier said, “20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work”.

About Golmaal 5

Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with T-Series, Golmaal 5 is scheduled to release in theatres on January 8, 2027.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone To Reunite For The Intern Remake After Piku

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.