Delhi Airport's Third Runway To Reopen On September 20 After Major Revamp

Delhi Airport's third runway, Runway 11R/29L, is set to reopen on Sunday, September 20, nearly seven months after it was shut for an extensive rehabilitation programme.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said the runway underwent major renovation and upgrades to improve safety, operational efficiency, resilience and long-term capacity, with the work beginning in February 2026. The upgraded runway has completed the required inspections and validations and received the necessary clearances ahead of its reopening, NDTV reported.

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Rehabilitation Programme

According to DIAL, the rehabilitation programme included several major airside infrastructure updates :

Runway Resurfacing - The runway surface was refurbished as part of the rehabilitation programme.

Pavement Strengthening - The runway pavement was strengthened to improve its long-term operational capacity.

Permanent Threshold Displacement of Runway 29L - The threshold of the 29L end of the runway was permanently repositioned as part of the programme.

New Rapid Exit Taxiway - A new Rapid Exit Taxiway (RET Z1) was constructed. Rapid Exit Taxiways allow aircrafts to leave a runway more quickly after landing, potentially helping reduce runway occupancy time. DIAL said that the new taxiway is part of the measures designed to improve aircraft movement efficiency.

Airfield Ground Lighting - The airfield ground lighting systems were also upgraded as part of the programme.

Civil and Electrical Infrastructure - Associated civil and electrical infrastructure was also upgraded during the programme.

DIAL said the rehabilitation was carried out in coordination with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Air Traffic Control (ATC), airlines and other stakeholders to meet safety and regulatory requirements.

The upgraded runway also features a new Rapid Exit Taxiway, along with improved navigation and lighting systems. DIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said these upgrades are expected to improve the airport's capacity and ability to handle rising air traffic, Business Today reported.

Delhi Airport currently handles more than 1,300 flight movements a day across its four runways and has an annual passenger capacity of 106 million, according to DIAL.

With the rehabilitation work and required clearances now complete, Runway 11R/29L will return to service on September 20.

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