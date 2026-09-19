SpiceJet Flights Hit By Operational Disruption In Delhi; Airport Teams Step In To Assist Passengers

Several SpiceJet flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed or cancelled on Saturday due to operational disruptions, affecting scores of passengers. Delhi Airport said its teams were coordinating with the low-cost carrier and other stakeholders to assist those affected.

"We regret the inconvenience faced by passengers due to the operational disruption of some SpiceJet flights. Delhi Airport teams are actively coordinating with the airline and relevant stakeholders to support affected passengers and provide necessary assistance," the airport said in an advisory posted on X.

Ground-handling teams and airport staff assisted stranded passengers and coordinated with airline representatives. SpiceJet has not issued a formal statement on the disruption. The airline has been grappling with financial and operational difficulties, which have left a large part of its fleet grounded.

Recent Incident

On September 15, around 200 SpiceJet passengers protested at the Delhi airport as their flights to Dubai were rescheduled multiple times and faced inordinate delay since Monday, according to PTI.

Two flights SG 5111 and SG 5105 were scheduled to depart for Dubai in the morning and evening on Monday, respectively. However, the departures were rescheduled. Many passengers are stuck at the airport.

"SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, operating from Delhi to Dubai, have been delayed due to operational reasons following the grounding of an aircraft, reported PTI.

"Alternate flights are being arranged to accommodate the affected passengers, and the airline is making every effort to minimise the inconvenience caused," the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

In recent times, SpiceJet has been facing multiple headwinds. Last week, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu told PTI that the civil aviation ministry and regulator DGCA were closely watching the financials and operations of SpiceJet.

ALSO READ: SpiceJet Delhi-Dubai Flights Delayed For Over 24 Hours, Passengers Protest At Airport

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