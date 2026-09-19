East Bengal vs Coal India Live Streaming: How To Watch CFL Super Six Match On TV, Online?

East Bengal FC will take on Coal India FC in the Super Six stage of the Calcutta Football League 2026-27 on Saturday.

East Bengal will enter the contest after drawing 1-1 against Mohammedan SC on September 14.

The club's main squad, meanwhile, was in AFC Champions League Two action on Wednesday, when East Bengal played out a 2-2 draw against Al Hussein in Jordan. Daniel Ramírez and Anwar Ali scored for East Bengal before the hosts came back to level the match.

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Coal India, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start to the Super Six stage. They began with a 5-1 defeat against Mohun Bagan before suffering another loss, going down 3-0 to Bhawanipore on September 15.

Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan SC are jointly leading with four points each from two matches. Bhawanipore FC sit third with three points from two matches, having registered one win and one defeat.

East Bengal and United SC are fourth and fifth, respectively, with two points each after two draws. Coal India are at the bottom of the table without a point, having lost both their matches.

Match Venue, Kickoff Time

The match between East Bengal and Coal India at the East Bengal Ground, Kolkata, will start at 3 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

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How To Watch Live Telecast?

There is no confirmed broadcaster for the upcoming contest as of now.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the live stream of the match on No.10 Sports.

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