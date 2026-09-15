SpiceJet Delhi-Dubai flights delayed for over 24 hours, passengers protest at airport

Around 200 SpiceJet passengers protest at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after two Dubai-bound flights were repeatedly rescheduled and delayed since Monday. The affected flights were SG 5111 and SG 5105, both operating from Delhi to Dubai.
The protests took place at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport. PTI, citing a source, reported that passengers began protesting at various points inside Terminal 3 late Monday evening. Flight SG 5111 was originally scheduled to depart Delhi at 7:45 am on Monday, September 14, but was subsequently pushed to Monday evening and then to 9 am on Tuesday. The report stated that SG 5111 had still not departed at the time of reporting while flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed its status as "cancelled."
Two Dubai-Bound SpiceJet Flights Stuck Over a Day; Angry Flyers Protest at IGI
New Delhi - Angry SpiceJet passengers staged a sit-in at Delhi airport after two Dubai-bound flights were delayed by more than 24 hours. One flight was due to leave yesterday morning and had still not… pic.twitter.com/vqe2moYuJr
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 15, 2026
The second flight, SG 5105, was scheduled to depart from Delhi for Dubai at 6:45 pm on Monday, but its departure was subsequently delayed to Tuesday.
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The protests began at various points inside Terminal 3 from late Monday evening, while airport officials took up the matter with SpiceJet executives, PTI reported. Reports said that the passengers were seeking clarity over their departure times and assistance after being left waiting for prolonged periods at the airport. India Today reported that some passengers also demanded food and accommodation during the disruption.
@flyspicejet @MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia @RamMNK— Nikita (@Nikitabhard161) September 14, 2026
Our Delhi–Dubai SpiceJet was scheduled at 10:20 PM, but kept getting delayed. After reaching the airport, there was no proper ground staff to assist us. Finally, we were told the flight may operate tomorrow at 12:30 PM — not confirmed. pic.twitter.com/08rhNwFBPT
SpiceJet attributed the disruption to operational reasons following the grounding of an aircraft, according to a statement issued by an airline spokesperson cited by PTI. The airline did not publicly identify the particular aircraft or provide a more technical explanation.
SpiceJet apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passengers according to the airline's statement quoted by the Times of India. The airline stated that it was arranging alternative flights for the affected passengers. It also said that it was making efforts to minimise the inconvenience caused by the disruption.
The latest disruption comes as SpiceJet faces wider financial and operational challenges. PTI has reported that the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are closely monitoring the airline's financial and operational situation.
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