Coal India Goes High-Tech: AI, 5G And Autonomous Machines To Transform Mining

State-run Coal India Ltd. is turning to artificial intelligence, 5G networks and autonomous machinery to modernise its underground and open-cast mines, seeking to improve safety, efficiency and environmental performance, IANS reported, citing a Coal Ministry factsheet issued Tuesday.

Coal India is integrating connected devices, artificial intelligence and data analytics into its mining operations, aiming to anticipate equipment failures, automate coal dispatch, enhance control-room oversight and increase recovery from its mines, according to the factsheet.

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The company is also expanding the use of remote sensing, drones, LiDAR and geographic information systems for mine planning and environmental monitoring.

CIL has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Remote Sensing Centre to develop an AI-powered satellite-based geospatial dashboard for mine monitoring and environmental audits.

CIL aims to raise underground coal production to around 100 million tonnes through technologies including Continuous Miner, Longwall and Highwall mining.

Continuous mining has already been adopted, while large-scale Longwall operations are being introduced.

The company is also planning significant investments in Paste Fill technology to recover high-grade coal locked in underground pillars, alongside enhanced ventilation and strata management.

Safety upgrades include operator fatigue monitoring, proximity warning systems, 360-degree cameras and automatic fire detection and suppression.

AI simulators and virtual reality training are also being incorporated into operations.

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CIL is strengthening its digital infrastructure through integrated command and control centres, GPS-based fleet monitoring, RFID systems and automated weighbridges. Its Digi coal pilot covers seven mines.

The company is also piloting remote-operated dozers at SECL and NCL, while exploring electric mobility and Trolley Assist technology.

In underground mines, CIL is developing 5G networks, digital twins and autonomous monitoring rovers.

It is also working with IIT Madras on the safe electrification of fossil-fuel equipment.

Meanwhile, four of seven critical railway projects involving an investment of Rs 23,465 crore have been commissioned, with the remaining projects targeted for completion by FY 2027-28, the factsheet added.

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