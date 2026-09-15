Air India Board Meets In Mumbai; New CEO's Pay Package, Other Matters On Agenda

Air India Board Meeting: Air India's board of directors is meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday, with the airline preparing for a leadership transition later this month as former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief Tewolde Gebremariam is set to take charge as its new CEO and MD.

The board meeting, chaired by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, is expected to discuss several matters, including the salary structure and compensation package of the incoming CEO, according to sources.

Campbell Wilson, who has served as Air India's MD and CEO since July 2022, is set to step down from the role this month. Wilson has overseen the airline's transformation following its acquisition by the Tata Group from the government.

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Chandrasekaran, Wilson and Gebremariam were among those seen arriving at Bombay House, the Tata Group's headquarters in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

The Air India board comprises seven members, including Chandrasekaran and Wilson. Sanjiv Mehta, Alice G Vaidyan and P R Ramesh are independent directors, while P B Balaji and Goh Choon Phong are non-executive, non-independent directors.

According to sources, the board is also expected to acknowledge Wilson's contribution to Air India during his tenure. He has been leading the airline's ambitious transformation programme since taking charge in July 2022.

Air India Faces Multiple Challenges

Air India continues to grapple with several operational and financial challenges, including the fatal AI171 crash in June last year that killed 260 people. The airline has also been affected by geopolitical tensions, airspace closures, fuel price volatility and operational disruptions.

The leadership transition comes as Air India seeks to strengthen its operations and improve financial performance.

Tewolde Gebremariam's First Townhall

Gebremariam addressed Air India employees at a townhall on September 7 in his first interaction with the airline's workforce. He told employees that “we will Make Air India Great Again (MAGA)” and sought their support and cooperation as he prepares to take charge.

He also called for minimising operational disruptions and stressed the importance of getting the basics right every day as the airline works towards operational excellence.

Chandrasekaran, meanwhile, emphasised the importance of safety and building a stronger culture of cost consciousness at the airline.

Tata Group's Air India Takeover

The Tata Group took control of Air India from the Indian government in January 2022. Singapore Airlines subsequently acquired a 25.1 per cent stake in the merged Air India Group.



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