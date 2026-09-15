'Everything He Is Saying Is...' Gurugram Biker Responds To 'Woman-Wants-Followers' Claim

Gurugram biker “Rebel Wheels Sia”, who was seriously injured after a sedan rammed her motorcycle on Golf Course Road, has vowed to continue her fight for justice, accusing the driver of deliberately targeting her and fleeing the scene.

Speaking to NDTV's Vedika Sud, Sia questioned the safety of law-abiding citizens in Gurugram and Delhi amid delayed action against reckless drivers, vowing to fight on and set an example for women bikers.

Sia criticised traffic authorities, “The police - specifically the traffic police - are quick to penalise bikers for things like exhaust issues, yet when a biker gets hit or meets with an accident, the response is different. What about those who die on the spot? Isn't their life valuable to you?”

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Sia identified Kalyan Bainsla as the accused and alleged that his car had followed her biking group before repeatedly coming close to her motorcycle. "Does the law and order machinery only wake up after a biker gets hit and killed? If you impose so many restrictions on bikers in Gurgaon, you should also look at those driving four-wheelers. What are you doing about the people driving so rashly?" she asked.

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According to Sia, the collision was a deliberate act and constituted a clear hit-and-run and attempted murder. She also alleged that the driver was under the influence of intoxicants. She said her camera captured the incident, including the sedan's tinted windows, a red-light violation, the collision and the vehicle fleeing afterwards.

Her father, Rohshan Chauhan, rejected Bainsla's claim that the incident was staged for social-media views, calling the allegations false. He said the family would pursue the matter until the accused is punished. Chauhan condemned Bainsla's “ridiculous” claims that his daughter staged the incident for social-media views, saying it exposed his true mindset.

"Everything he is saying is a lie. He hit my daughter while under the influence of intoxicants. The police are coming today to record a statement. We will not let this matter rest until the accused is punished," Chauhan added.

Bainsla, speaking from an undisclosed location, has disputed Sia's account and claimed that only one side of the incident was presented. He also alleged that the bikers repeatedly accelerated and slowed down.

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Sia rejected the claim, saying her video shows who was attempting to corner whom. She maintained that the footage would help establish what happened.

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