Apple iCloud+ Gets Major Upgrade In India: Apple TV, Apple Arcade Included

Apple is expanding the benefits of its iCloud+ subscription in India, bundling Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no additional cost. The updated plans will allow subscribers to access cloud storage along with Apple's streaming and gaming services under the same subscription.

The expanded iCloud+ offering will also be available through Family Sharing, allowing users to share their subscription with up to five other family members.

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iCloud+ Plans And Pricing In India

The updated iCloud+ subscription starts at Rs 75 per month for 50GB of storage. Users can also choose higher storage options based on their requirements. Along with storage, subscribers will now get access to Apple TV and Apple Arcade as part of their iCloud+ plan.

50GB: Rs 75 per month

200GB: Rs 219 per month

2TB: Rs 749 per month

6TB: Rs 2,999 per month

12TB: Rs 5,900 per month

Along with storage, subscribers will now get access to Apple TV and Apple Arcade as part of their iCloud+ plan.

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Apple TV And Apple Arcade No Longer Sold Separately

Apple TV and Apple Arcade will no longer be available as individual subscriptions directly through Apple in India.

Existing subscribers to either service will receive access through their iCloud+ subscription, while their separate Apple TV or Apple Arcade plans will be cancelled. Apple has confirmed that Apple Arcade game progress and saved data will be retained.

Apple Music Select Added For Indian Users

Apple is also introducing Apple Music Select for iCloud+ subscribers in India. The offering includes a collection of ad-free stations programmed by Apple Music, featuring regional music as well as categories such as Top Songs, 80s and 90s.

Users looking for the complete Apple Music experience can continue to subscribe separately. The Individual plan costs Rs 115 per month, while the Family plan is priced at Rs 145 per month.

Airtel Users Also Get The Benefit

The expanded iCloud+ package will also be available to eligible Airtel postpaid customers with an iPhone. Customers who currently receive Apple TV through select Airtel postpaid plans can move to the updated iCloud+ offering, giving them access to both Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no additional cost.

Apple One No Longer Available For New Subscribers

Apple is also making a change to its subscription lineup in India. Apple One will no longer be available to new subscribers following the introduction of the expanded iCloud+ plans.

Customers who already have an Apple One subscription will continue to receive the service under their existing plan.

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More Than Just Cloud Storage

With the latest changes, iCloud+ is becoming more than a cloud storage service for Indian users. Along with backing up and syncing personal data across Apple devices, the subscription now combines entertainment, gaming and selected music features.

The expanded iCloud+ offering is set to roll out across more than 100 countries and regions by the end of September, while Apple TV is also expanding to 59 additional countries, taking its availability to 170 countries worldwide.

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