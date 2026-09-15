Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Stock Market Crash: Sensex Falls Over 1,200 Points From Day's High — Three Reasons Why

Stock Market Today: Why are Sensex and Nifty falling after a strong opening? Rising crude oil, US bond yields and technical weakness explain the selloff.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Stock Market Crash: Sensex Falls Over 1,200 Points From Day's High — Three Reasons Why
Source: AI Generated

Indian benchmark indices reversed sharply on Tuesday, September 15, after starting the session on a strong footing, with the Sensex losing more than 1,200 points from its intraday high and the Nifty slipping below the 23,300 mark. 

As of 2:45 pm, Nifty was trading 0.98% lower at 23,168, and Sensex fell 0.82% lower to 74,169.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Nifty IT had gained as much as 5%, while HDFC Bank also rose after the lender nominated two candidates for the RBI's consideration for the CEO position.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Most sectors are trading in the red, with IT and FMCG bucking the trend. Defence stocks led the losses, falling over 5.3%, followed by Realty and Metal. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Three reasons why the market is falling:

Crude oil is back above $107

Brent crude was trading near $107 a barrel as concerns grew over a wider Middle East conflict and potential disruptions to energy supplies. New Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and uncertainty around regional diplomacy have added to supply concerns.

For India, a major crude importer, expensive oil raises the import bill and inflation risks while potentially complicating the interest-rate outlook.

US bond yields hit a key threshold

The US 10-year Treasury yield crossed 5% on Monday for the first time since October 2023. Higher US yields can make dollar assets more attractive, tighten global financial conditions and weigh on emerging-market equities.

The move has added to caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision this week.

Selling pressure meets a weak technical setup

The broader market remains under pressure, with financial, defence, realty and metal stocks among the key drags. India VIX also climbed about 6%, signalling rising near-term volatility.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

India's August Trade Deficit Narrows To $26.86 Billion As Exports Surge 26%

India's August Trade Deficit Narrows To $26.86 Billion As Exports Surge 26%

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com