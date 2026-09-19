VIBE Box Office Collection Day 2: Kunal Kemmu Comedy Continues Slow Run

Kunal Kemmu's directorial VIBE has continued its slow run at the box office on Day 2. The Hindi action-comedy, which marks Kemmu's return to the director's chair after Madgaon Express, opened in theatres on September 18 and has so far recorded limited occupancy across India.

The film, which also stars Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava, has recorded limited occupancy across India on its opening day so far.

Box Office Collection Day 2

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

VIBE has earned Rs 44 lakh net in India so far on Day 2, according to Sacnilk. The film is currently playing across 1,424 shows nationwide. Its India net collection has reached Rs 2.14 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 2.56 crore. The final Day 2 figures are yet to be reported.

The Hindi 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 9.23 per cent, with the morning shows also registering 9.23 per cent occupancy. Figures for the afternoon, evening and night shows are yet to be updated, Sacnilk reported.

ALSO READ: Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Karthi's Action Thriller Continues To Draw Audiences In Week 2

Mumbai and Pune led the film's occupancy with 13% across 324 and 131 shows respectively so far. It was followed by Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad recorded 12% occupancy each.

On Day 1, VIBE collected Rs 1.70 crore net in India across 3,194 shows, with an overall occupancy of 14%.

About VIBE

VIBE is a Hindi action-comedy directed by Kunal Kemmu. The film follows two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives spiral into an unpredictable, high-energy adventure, pushing their survival instincts and friendship to the limit.

The film stars Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava in major roles. Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav are also part of the cast.

VIBE was released in theatres on September 18, 2026.

ALSO READ: Malayalam, Tamil And Telugu OTT Releases This Weekend: Irumudi, Thudakkam And More — Here's What To Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.