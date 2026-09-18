Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Karthi's Action Thriller Continues To Draw Audiences In Week 2

From its opening week to the ongoing second-week run, Sardar 2 continues to make its presence felt at the box office. The Karthi starrer has now reached Day 9, bringing in another update from its theatrical journey.

Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9

On Day 9, Sardar 2 has earned Rs 14.58 lakh from 341 shows across 75 cities, with 12.8% occupancy and 12,297 tickets sold. According to TrackTollywood, the film's India gross collection stands at Rs 18.54 crore. The figures are still being updated.

The Tamil version earned Rs 13.50 lakh at 13.9% occupancy, while the Telugu version collected Rs 1.08 lakh at 5.8% occupancy.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | IIFA 2027: Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan To Host Awards; Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor To Perform

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

TrackTollywood reports that Sardar 2 opened with Rs 4.77 crore on Day 1. The film collected Rs 2.84 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 2.85 crore on Day 3 and Rs 2.82 crore on Day 4. It then earned Rs 1.98 crore on Day 5, Rs 1.16 crore on Day 6 and Rs 1.06 crore on Day 7, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 17.48 crore.

Entering Week 2, Sardar 2 has collected Rs 90.41 lakh on Day 8 so far.

About Sardar 2

Sardar 2 is a Tamil spy-action thriller and a sequel to the 2022 film Sardar. Directed by P S Mithran, the film features Karthi in dual roles as Agent Sardar Chandra Bose and Agent Vijay Prakash. S J Suryah plays Black Dagger, while Rajisha Vijayan returns as Indhrani.

The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Nassar, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Yogi Babu, Nizhalgal Ravi, Achyuth Kumar, Avinash, Babu Antony, Balaji Sakthivel, Devadarshini, Chinni Jayanth and Jean Paul Lal.

Nambi has written the screenplay, while the story has been developed by P S Mithran, Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan and Vignesh Muniyandi. S Lakshman Kumar and Ishan Saksena have produced the film under Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment.

ALSO READ | MobLand Season 2 Release: Recap, Plot, Episodes, Cast; When, Where To Watch Tom Hardy-Led Series?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.