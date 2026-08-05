Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Episode 3: Release Date, Time, Recap, Plot, Where To Watch

Episode 2 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity raised the stakes with big reveals and action-packed moments. The next episode is expected to pick up right where it left off as the battle continues.

What Happened In Episode 2?

Episode 2, Son of Darkness, picks up with Askin overpowering Yoruichi and blinding Kisuke, forcing Kisuke to unleash his Bankai to turn the fight around. Grimmjow surprises Askin from behind and kills him by crushing his heart. However, Askin's deadly poison continues to spread even after his death, leaving Kisuke and the others in danger until Nelliel rescues them. Meanwhile, Ichigo and Orihime finally confront Yhwach, while Haschwalth easily repels Uryū's attacks, warning that they still underestimate Yhwach's true strength.

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What To Expect In Episode 3?

Episode 3, titled Blood for My Bone, picks up right where the previous episode ended. Urahara, Yoruichi and Grimmjow continue their fight against Askin as they try to escape his deadly Gift Ball Deluxe, with Urahara expected to make a crucial move. At the same time, Ichigo and Orihime continue battling Yhwach, while the episode is also likely to further build up Uryū's upcoming clash with Haschwalth.

Cast And Crew

The final season brings back many familiar characters, including Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, Renji Abarai, Kisuke Urahara, Yoruichi Shihoin, Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, Yhwach, Isshin Kurosaki and Ryuken Ishida.

The anime is based on Tite Kubo's manga and is produced by Pierrot Films. Creator Tite Kubo has closely supervised the adaptation and added new scenes that were not part of the original manga. The series is directed by Tomohisa Taguchi, with Masaki Hiramatsu handling the series composition.

Episode Count

The final cour will consist of 13 episodes, bringing the Thousand-Year Blood War arc to a close and marking the end of Ichigo Kurosaki's journey in the Bleach anime.

When, Where To Watch?

The third episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 - The Calamity premieres on Saturday. Fans in India can stream it from 8 p.m. Indian Standard Time on JioHotstar and Anime Times, the dedicated anime channel available through Amazon Prime Video.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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