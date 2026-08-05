Buy, Sell Or Hold: Dabur, Indo MIM, JSW Cement, Lumax AutoTechnologies — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Dabur India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy JSW Cement Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Indo-MIM Ltd.
Girish Sodani, Co Founder, Ensure Capital and Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show
JSW Cement Ltd. (CMP: Rs 131.90)
Girish: Hold
- Cement sector is looking attractive.
- JSW Cement quarter numbers are soundly built-up
- Can hold for one to two years.
Dabur India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 411.60)
Girish: Hold
- Dabur looks very strong in fundamental terms.
- Dabur looks good for 2 years.
- Good bet to hold.
Indo-MIM Ltd. (CMP: Rs 823.00)
Girish: Hold
- Strong metal in metal injection molding industry
- Company's numbers should be good in three-four quarters.
- Can also add at Rs 620 levels.
Lumax AutoTechnologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,678.80)
Kush: Buy
- Rally is starting in this stock.
- The stop loss should Rs 1600
- Target price should be Rs 1700.
Rapid Fire With Girish Sodani and Kush Bohra
- Hindustan Zinc Ltd. - Hold
- Shriram Finance Ltd. - Hold
- Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. - Sell
- Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd. - Hold
- Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. (Nykaa) - Hold
- Wipro Ltd. - Hold
- Castrol India Ltd. - Hold
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Hold
- MTAR Technologies Ltd. - Hold
- Suzlon Energy Ltd. - Hold
- Landmark Cars Ltd. - Hold, can book partial profits
- Cyient DLM Ltd. - 25% profit booking can be done
- Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. - Profit booking can be done, Hold
- Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww)- Hold
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.