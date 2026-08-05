Buy, Sell Or Hold: Dabur, Indo MIM, JSW Cement, Lumax AutoTechnologies — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Dabur India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy JSW Cement Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Indo-MIM Ltd.

Girish Sodani, Co Founder, Ensure Capital and Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show

JSW Cement Ltd. (CMP: Rs 131.90)

Girish: Hold

Cement sector is looking attractive.

JSW Cement quarter numbers are soundly built-up

Can hold for one to two years.

Dabur India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 411.60)

Girish: Hold

Dabur looks very strong in fundamental terms.

Dabur looks good for 2 years.

Good bet to hold.

Indo-MIM Ltd. (CMP: Rs 823.00)

Girish: Hold

Strong metal in metal injection molding industry

Company's numbers should be good in three-four quarters.

Can also add at Rs 620 levels.

Lumax AutoTechnologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,678.80)

Kush: Buy

Rally is starting in this stock.

The stop loss should Rs 1600

Target price should be Rs 1700.

Rapid Fire With Girish Sodani and Kush Bohra

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. - Hold

Shriram Finance Ltd. - Hold

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. - Sell

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd. - Hold

Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. (Nykaa) - Hold

Wipro Ltd. - Hold

Castrol India Ltd. - Hold

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Hold

MTAR Technologies Ltd. - Hold

Suzlon Energy Ltd. - Hold

Landmark Cars Ltd. - Hold, can book partial profits

Cyient DLM Ltd. - 25% profit booking can be done

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. - Profit booking can be done, Hold

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww)- Hold

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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