Dividend Alert: Gateway Distriparks Announces First Interim Dividend, Check Record Date

Gateway Distriparks Ltd. shares remained in focus on Wednesday after the company announced its first interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27.

The company's board declared a first interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY27.

The board has fixed Tuesday, August 11, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the interim dividend.

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The dividend will be paid within 30 days of its declaration, on or before Thursday, September 4, 2026.

Re-appoints MD

Alongside the dividend announcement, the board reappointed Ishaan Gupta as Joint Managing Director for a further five-year term.

It also approved the reappointment of Vanita Yadav as a Non-Executive Independent Director for a second consecutive five-year term, effective December 27, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Q1 Fine Print

The company's consolidated net profit declined 18.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 48.8 crore from Rs 60.3 crore. Revenue remained largely flat at Rs 549 crore, compared with Rs 550 crore a year earlier.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slipped 1.9% YoY to Rs 117 crore from Rs 119 crore, while the EBITDA margin narrowed to 21.3% from 21.7% in the corresponding quarter last year.

At 2:31 pm, Gateway Distriparks shares were trading 5.67% lower at Rs 933.90, while the BSE Sensex was down 0.16%.

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