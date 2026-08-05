Mumbai's Shalimar, K Rustom, Noor Mohammadi To Reopen After FDA Action? Here's What We Know

Mumbai's popular joints K Rustom, Noor Mohammadi Hotel and Shalimar Hospitality Pvt Ltd., are set to resume operations after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stayed the suspension of their FSSAI licences on Tuesday. The move comes weeks after the eateries were ordered to shut over food safety violations.

Churchgate's iconic ice cream parlour K Rustom had its licence suspended nearly a month ago, while Mohammad Ali Road's popular eateries Noor Mohammadi Hotel and Shalimar Hospitality Pvt Ltd faced similar action around three weeks ago.

During the suspension period, all three establishments carried out renovation work and rectified deficiencies identified by the FDA. They later filed appeals against the suspension orders. Following fresh inspections by FDA teams and the submission of inspection reports, Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe approved a stay on the suspension orders, allowing the businesses to reopen.

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According to an Indian Express report, an FDA official said the establishments scored over 95 during the re-inspections. The establishments received stays rather than revocation of the suspension orders because Noor Mohammadi and Shalimar Hospitality Pvt Ltd are yet to submit food sample test reports, which could not be obtained while the restaurants remained shut.

The official added that both Noor Mohammadi and Shalimar also need to submit records of their Food Safety Management Plan (FSMP). K Rustom is also required to furnish an FSMP, submit a food sample test report and revise the company name mentioned on its FSSAI licence before the suspension can be fully revoked.

The report further noted that the three establishments had made significant investments in improving hygiene and infrastructure during the closure period. "One must go and see how clean the entire premises look," the official told Indian Express. He further added that the FDA is preparing before-and-after videos to document the improvements.

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