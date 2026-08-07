The Paradise Teaser X Review: Nani's Intense Look Wins Hearts, Netizens Say 'Blockbuster Loading'

The teaser of The Paradise was unveiled on Thursday, offering fans their first glimpse of Nani's much-awaited action drama. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film stars Nani as Jadal, the leader of a rebellion set against the backdrop of 1980s Secunderabad.
Within hours of its release, social media was abuzz as fans on X (formerly Twitter) praised Nani's transformation, the film's grand scale and overall presentation. Here's how they reacted.
Netizens React
The first look has received an overwhelmingly positive response on X. Many users reacted saying "epic," "goosebumps" and "absolute madness," praising Nani's transformation, Raghav Juyal's menacing screen presence, its gritty tone and its blockbuster potential.
#TheParadise Teaser..???? Terrific Visuals and Cuts..???? #Nani's Presence..???? CH Sai matched GKVishnu's Quality in visuals..????Just like a Village in Dasara, Srikanth Odela Created a Paradise here..???? The Most Awaited Telugu film of the year.. waiting..???? https://t.co/GARHoZnKIV— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) August 6, 2026
this teaser is absolute madness????❤️????— tej (@tejteja99) August 6, 2026
can't wait to witness The Paradise on the big screen????????@NameisNani #TheParadise #Nani #TheParadiseTeaser pic.twitter.com/FdhclSDC5c
EPIC TEASER OF THE PARADISE ????????????????????????????????????????????????????— CineVerse (@CinemaVersxc) August 6, 2026
BLOCKBUSTER LOADING ????????????
500-100 CRORES
NANI LOOKS MENACE????????????
RAGHAV LOOKS TERRIFYING ????????#THEPARADISE@NameisNani @odela_srikanth #nani pic.twitter.com/uCMbh8xlhb
Nani at his best always ????????????— Hemant (@Hemantp0073) August 6, 2026
What a bloody teaser ????????
Can't wait to see this brutal paradise in theaters ????
BLOCKBUSTER ????????????????#theparadise#nani#raghavhttps://t.co/ICUJfhSW92
THE PARADISE ????— Kutty ⚡ (@kutty_111) August 6, 2026
It's peak peak peak ! Natural Star ????
World Cinima THE BEST WORK dir Garu ????️
by - Nani anna fans tamilnadu ????#naturalstar #nani #paradise pic.twitter.com/fzwCO2KKtq
Great teaser cutting. No words— Naveen (@Naveensurugu) August 6, 2026
Several fans applauded Srikanth Odela's vision, Anirudh Ravichander's background score, the film's grand scale and Nani's action-packed avatar. Many said the promo exceeded their expectations.
Paradise is happening—a rebellious narrative with an extraordinary musical sense and ruthless acting. Everything about Paradise is pure Srikanth Odela.— ANISH (@anish_strong) August 6, 2026
Can't wait to witness a drama that feels so authentic.#Nani #Paradise #SrikanthOdela
After #Awarapan2 Trailer, ANOTHER BANGER has dropped????????— ???????????????????? ???? (@ravaan_00) August 6, 2026
Nani is here to set the screens on fire with the #TheParadiseTeaser! ???????? Every frame screams MASS & GOOSEBUMPS! ❤️????
Nani x Raghav Juyal = PURE CHAOS! ⚡#TheParadise | 24.09.2026#Nani pic.twitter.com/6Uoo75pYdE
Paradise teaser is outstanding... Nani is in full action mode ????????— Indian Wallpaper (@WallpaperIndian) August 6, 2026
???? The wait is over! The world of #TheParadise looks grand, intense, and promising. Can't wait to witness what's coming next! ????❤️ #TheParadiseTeaser— Rajendra Singh ???????? (@Rajendra_Agra) August 6, 2026
The teaser is fire, and with Nani, the story should be top-notch.— Asif Iqbal (@AsifInsights) August 6, 2026
Anirudh's BGM is going to take it to another level. ????
This place is paradise !!— UdAAy Devarakonda (@UDevarakon28962) August 6, 2026
Only one name to Rule #theParadiseTeaser
Peak Telangana Slang by @odela_srikanth
TL fiiled with Jadal Zamana
Crown has Three dragons odela #Nani #Anirudh#NationalHandloomDay
GRWM#ZeroTolerance#KoreanKanakaraju
Rodri#TheParadise pic.twitter.com/VxqZGKqqUR
Some viewers highlighted its immersive world-building, authentic Telangana setting and sharp editing. One user even felt the film's delay worked in Toxic's favour, suggesting The Paradise could have overshadowed it in several regions had both films released around the same time.
ALSO READ: The Paradise Official Teaser Releases: Blood, Revenge, Rebellion Drive Nani's Biggest Film
After watching #TheParadiseteaser one thing came to my mind— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@KillerKariyaa) August 6, 2026
If this movie had not been delayed it could have released around the same time as #ToxicTheMovie and might have overshadowed it in many regions.
In that sense, the delay may have worked in Toxic's favor#TheParadise pic.twitter.com/2bBGBPpoPS
excellent teaser. super bro— pala$a$rik@nth (@palasasrikanth) August 6, 2026
The #PARADISE TEASER just dropped, and wow, it's an ADRENALINE RUSH from the very first FRAME.— LET CINEMA (@shanmukhar64033) August 7, 2026
Seeing Natural Star #Nani in such a BRUTAL and totally new AVATAR is absolutely MINDBOGGLING, and that WORLD CLASS DESIGN, FRAMES, and SCALE... I really think #Paradise is gonna be a… pic.twitter.com/V0dhq6XVLz
BRILLIANT ????????— Hemlock???? (@hemlock0077) August 6, 2026
The #Paradise teaser is a masterclass in building anticipation without giving away its secrets. It's raw, gritty & unapologetically intense, perfectly reflecting Srikanth Odela's distinctive storytelling style while unveiling #Nani in his most powerful and… pic.twitter.com/FZUa48HDuI
About The Paradise
The Paradise revolves around a marginalised tribe's fight for identity, justice and recognition, while exploring themes of resistance, sacrifice and family.
Apart from Nani, the film stars Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Easwari Rao, Sampoornesh Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Raja Ravindra, MS Chowdary and Ram Jagan in key roles. Produced by SLV Cinemas, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander.
Originally slated for a March 26 release, The Paradise was postponed twice and is now set to hit theatres on September 24, 2026. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, English and Spanish, making it Nani's biggest multilingual release to date.
ALSO READ: Golmaal 5 Release Date Rumours Debunked; Makers Say Official Update Will Come Later
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