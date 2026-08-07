The Paradise Teaser X Review: Nani's Intense Look Wins Hearts, Netizens Say 'Blockbuster Loading'

The teaser of The Paradise was unveiled on Thursday, offering fans their first glimpse of Nani's much-awaited action drama. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film stars Nani as Jadal, the leader of a rebellion set against the backdrop of 1980s Secunderabad.

Within hours of its release, social media was abuzz as fans on X (formerly Twitter) praised Nani's transformation, the film's grand scale and overall presentation. Here's how they reacted.

Netizens React

The first look has received an overwhelmingly positive response on X. Many users reacted saying "epic," "goosebumps" and "absolute madness," praising Nani's transformation, Raghav Juyal's menacing screen presence, its gritty tone and its blockbuster potential.

Several fans applauded Srikanth Odela's vision, Anirudh Ravichander's background score, the film's grand scale and Nani's action-packed avatar. Many said the promo exceeded their expectations.

Some viewers highlighted its immersive world-building, authentic Telangana setting and sharp editing. One user even felt the film's delay worked in Toxic's favour, suggesting The Paradise could have overshadowed it in several regions had both films released around the same time.

ALSO READ: The Paradise Official Teaser Releases: Blood, Revenge, Rebellion Drive Nani's Biggest Film

About The Paradise

The Paradise revolves around a marginalised tribe's fight for identity, justice and recognition, while exploring themes of resistance, sacrifice and family.

Apart from Nani, the film stars Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Easwari Rao, Sampoornesh Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Raja Ravindra, MS Chowdary and Ram Jagan in key roles. Produced by SLV Cinemas, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Originally slated for a March 26 release, The Paradise was postponed twice and is now set to hit theatres on September 24, 2026. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, English and Spanish, making it Nani's biggest multilingual release to date.

ALSO READ: Golmaal 5 Release Date Rumours Debunked; Makers Say Official Update Will Come Later

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.