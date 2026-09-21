Sonaselection India IPO GMP Today: Flat Listing In Focus As Subscription Enters Final Day

Sonaselection India IPO GMP today stood at Rs 0, indicating a potentially flat listing. The shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Sept. 24.

Sonaselection India IPO GMP Today, Estimated Listing Price

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 0 and the upper price band of Rs 99, the estimated Sonaselection India IPO listing price is Rs 99 per share. This suggests that the shares could list around their upper issue price.

Note: GMP is unofficial and does not guarantee the actual listing price. It is based on market speculation.

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Sonaselection India IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sonaselection India has been subscribed 1.24 times as of 11:30 a.m. on the final day of bidding on Sept. 21.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 0.46 times to their allotted quota. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 1.05 times. Retail individual investors booked their portion 1.76 times.

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Sonaselection India IPO Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Sept. 22, 2026. Shares of Sonaselection India are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Sept. 24, 2026.

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Sonaselection India IPO Details

The Sonaselection India IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 1.43 crore equity shares worth Rs 141.57 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): Nil

The total issue size stands at Rs 141.57 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 94-Rs 99 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 150 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,850 at the upper end of the price band.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

Sonaselection India Financial Performance

For FY26, Sonaselection India reported:

Total income: Rs 517.60 crore, compared with Rs 316.47 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 34.02 crore, up from Rs 18.56 crore

EBITDA: Rs 84.77 crore versus Rs 58.12 crore a year earlier

Sonaselection India IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Repayment of certain borrowings availed by the firm from banks (Rs 80 crore).

Funding of capital expenditure requirements towards the purchase of plant and machinery at the existing manufacturing plant in Rajasthan (Rs 50.61 crore).

General corporate purposes.

Sonaselection India Business

Incorporated in February 2022, Sonaselection India has built its business around the manufacture and processing of finished and value-added fabrics used in apparel applications. Its product mix covers 100% cotton fabrics, cotton-based stretch materials, cotton blends and polyester blends.

The company's principal manufacturing operation in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, is equipped to process up to 82.44 million metres of fabric annually. It employed 979 people as of July 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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