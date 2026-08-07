Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On August 7

Good Morning!

The GIFT Nifty is trading higher near 24,647 indicating a negative open for the benchmark Nifty 50. US and European index futures are trading higher during Asian trading hours.

S&P 500 futures trade down 0.18%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade up 0.54%

Stock Market Recap

Indian benchmark indices fluctuated between gains and losses as gains in Reliance Industries and SBI were offset by the losses in Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Power Grid. The Sensex closed 373.76 points, or 0.48%, higher at 78,954.76. The Nifty 50 ended 11.35 points, or 0.05%, higher at 24,636.

US Market Wrap

Treasury futures slipped as a rise in energy prices rekindled concerns that the Federal Reserve may have to keep interest rates higher for longer. The US 10-year Treasury yield held at 4.68% after rising seven basis points in the previous session, while the dollar strengthened against most Group-of-10 currencies as higher yield expectations boosted demand for the greenback.

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:06 a.m. Tokyo time, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.2%, according to Bloomberg.

Asian Market Wrap

Asian stock markets traded mixed on Friday as investors weighed another rise in crude oil prices amid uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz and awaited the U.S. jobs report for cues on the outlook for interest rates. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.76%, while Australia's ASX 200 declined 0.31%. China's Shanghai Composite slipped 0.03%. South Korea's Kospi bucked the broader weakness and gained 0.52%.

Commodity Check

Oil extended gains after a report that Iran attacked “hostile targets” in the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran seeking to bar US ships from the critical waterway in a deal with Oman. Brent rose above $83 a barrel, after surging almost 4% in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate was near $78.

Gold moved in a narrow range as traders assessed the impact of a reported Iranian attack in the Strait of Hormuz on the Federal Reserve's path for interest rates. Bullion was trading around $4,240 an ounce, after ending the previous session down 0.2%.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,233.95 an ounce at 8:52 a.m. in Singapore. Silver fell 0.5% to $61.25 an ounce. Platinum and palladium also declined, according to Bloomberg.

US Market Recap

U.S. stocks traded mixed in early trading on Thursday, with the Nasdaq slipping as sharp declines in semiconductor and technology stocks offset gains in the broader market.

As of 9:44 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite was down 17.51 points, or 0.07%, at 26,345.93. The S&P 500 edged up 7.44 points, or 0.10%, to 7,730.99, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 83.63 points, or 0.15%, to 54,432.75.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Aug 7: Nifty Remains Range-Bound; 24,400 Support Holds Key For Next Move

Earnings And Updates

Shivalik Bimetal Q1 (QoQ)

Net profit up 26.9% to Rs. 33 crore versus Rs. 26 crore

Revenue up 12% to Rs. 182 crore versus Rs. 163 crore

Ebitda up 21.8% to Rs. 43.2 crore versus Rs. 35.5 crore

Ebitda margin at 23.7% versus 21.8%

Crompton Greaves Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 14.8% to Rs. 140 crore versus Rs. 122 crore

Revenue up 16.9% to Rs. 2,335 crore versus Rs. 1,998 crore

Ebitda up 65.7% to Rs. 325 crore versus Rs. 196 crore

Ebitda margin at 13.9% versus 9.8%

HCC Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 0.7% to Rs. 51.1 crore versus Rs. 50.7 crore

Revenue down 9% to Rs. 993 crore versus Rs. 1,091 crore

Ebitda down 41.7% to Rs. 104.6 crore versus Rs. 179.5 crore

Ebitda margin at 10.5% versus 16.4%

Varroc Engineering Q1 (YoY)

Net profit down 26.5% to Rs. 77 crore versus Rs. 105 crore

Revenue up 30% to Rs. 2,634 crore versus Rs. 2,028 crore

Ebitda up 14% to Rs. 222 crore versus Rs. 195 crore

Ebitda margin at 8.4% versus 9.6%

Signature Global Q1 (YoY)

Net loss of Rs. 16.7 crore versus profit of Rs. 34.4 crore

Revenue down 36.2% to Rs. 552 crore versus Rs. 866 crore

Ebitda loss of Rs. 44.5 crore versus profit of Rs. 33.1 crore

Chemplast Sanmar Q1 (YoY)

Net loss of Rs. 176 crore versus loss of Rs. 64.3 crore

Revenue up 2.3% to Rs. 1,125 crore versus Rs. 1,100 crore

Ebitda loss of Rs. 115 crore versus profit of Rs. 17 crore

NCC Q1 (YoY)

Net profit down 1.6% to Rs. 187 crore versus Rs. 190 crore

Revenue up 12.2% to Rs. 4,912 crore versus Rs. 4,378 crore

Ebitda up 12.4% to Rs. 443 crore versus Rs. 394 crore

Ebitda margin at 9.01% versus 8.99%

Other income at Rs. 41 crore versus Rs. 51 crore

Tax expense at Rs. 67 crore versus Rs. 51 crore

Order inflow at Rs. 3,889 crore in the quarter

Order book at Rs. 81,214 crore as of June 30, 2026

LIC Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 23% to Rs. 13,492 crore versus Rs. 10,987 crore

Net premium income up 7% to Rs. 1.27 lakh crore

Other income at Rs. 635 crore versus Rs. 130 crore

Overall APE up 8.2% to Rs. 13,692 crore

Group business APE up 10.2% to Rs. 6,160 crore

Solvency ratio at 2.42 versus 2.35 QoQ and 2.17 YoY

13th-month persistency ratio at 70.4% versus 70.9%

61st-month persistency ratio at 61.3% versus 58.3%

First premium income up 22% to Rs. 9,217 crore

Value of new business up 61% to Rs. 3,136 crore

VNB margin at 22.9% versus 15.4%

Kirloskar Oil Engines Q1 (YoY)

Net profit down 19.9% to Rs. 114 crore versus Rs. 142 crore

Revenue up 13.5% to Rs. 2,000 crore versus Rs. 1,762 crore

Ebitda down 8% to Rs. 300 crore versus Rs. 327 crore

Ebitda margin at 15% versus 18.5%

Premier Energies Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 50% to Rs. 463 crore versus Rs. 308 crore

Revenue up 35% to Rs. 2,463 crore versus Rs. 1,821 crore

Ebitda up 30% to Rs. 715 crore versus Rs. 548 crore

Ebitda margin at 29% versus 30%

Tax expense at Rs. 148 crore versus Rs. 95 crore

Re-appointed Surenderpal Saluja as Chairman for five years from December 19

Re-appointed Chiranjeev Saluja as Managing Director from December 19

To consider raising Rs. 5,000 crore via QIP on September 21

Suprajit Engineering Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 8.8% to Rs. 52 crore versus Rs. 48 crore

Revenue up 23.9% to Rs. 1,070 crore versus Rs. 863 crore

Ebitda up 57.6% to Rs. 129 crore versus Rs. 82 crore

Ebitda margin at 12% versus 9.5%

Sula Vineyards Q1 (YoY)

Net profit down 45.3% to Rs. 1.1 crore versus Rs. 1.9 crore

Revenue up 2.9% to Rs. 112.9 crore versus Rs. 109.6 crore

Ebitda down 9.3% to Rs. 16.6 crore versus Rs. 18.3 crore

Ebitda margin at 14.7% versus 16.7%

Apollo Tyres Q1 (YoY)

Net profit at Rs. 349 crore versus Rs. 12.8 crore

One-time gain of Rs. 24 crore versus one-time loss of Rs. 370 crore

Revenue up 12.8% to Rs. 7,398 crore versus Rs. 6,561 crore

Ebitda down 0.1% to Rs. 868 crore versus Rs. 869 crore

Ebitda margin at 11.7% versus 13.2%

Other income at Rs. 58 crore versus Rs. 19 crore

Tax expense at Rs. 119 crore versus Rs. 25 crore

Indraprastha Medical Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 8.5% to Rs. 55.9 crore versus Rs. 51.5 crore

Revenue up 11.3% to Rs. 406 crore versus Rs. 365 crore

Ebitda up 9.1% to Rs. 79.8 crore versus Rs. 73.2 crore

Ebitda margin at 19.7% versus 20%

Sandur Manganese Q1 (QoQ)

Net profit down 3.7% to Rs. 227 crore versus Rs. 236 crore

Revenue down 9% to Rs. 1,375 crore versus Rs. 1,511 crore

Ebitda down 11.1% to Rs. 343 crore versus Rs. 387 crore

Ebitda margin at 25% versus 25.6%

Bosch Home Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 49.4% to Rs. 22.8 crore versus Rs. 15.3 crore

Revenue up 28.5% to Rs. 1,096 crore versus Rs. 853 crore

Ebitda up 12.7% to Rs. 41 crore versus Rs. 36.4 crore

Ebitda margin at 3.7% versus 4.4%

Kewal Kiran Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 22.6% to Rs. 38 crore versus Rs. 31 crore

Revenue up 19.2% to Rs. 279 crore versus Rs. 234 crore

Ebitda up 28.6% to Rs. 54 crore versus Rs. 42 crore

Ebitda margin at 19.4% versus 17.9%

Le Travenues Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 53.1% to Rs. 34 crore versus Rs. 22.2 crore

Revenue up 7.5% to Rs. 335.8 crore versus Rs. 312.4 crore

Ebitda down 31% to Rs. 18.1 crore versus Rs. 26.3 crore

Ebitda margin at 5.4% versus 8.4%

Britannia Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 13.4% to Rs. 591 crore versus Rs. 521 crore

Revenue up 8.2% to Rs. 5,000 crore versus Rs. 4,622 crore

Ebitda up 11% to Rs. 840.4 crore versus Rs. 757.2 crore

Ebitda margin at 16.8% versus 16.4%

EIH Q1 (YoY)

Net profit at Rs. 117.1 crore versus Rs. 33.9 crore

Revenue up 14.5% to Rs. 657 crore versus Rs. 574 crore

Ebitda up 4.2% to Rs. 167 crore versus Rs. 160 crore

Ebitda margin at 25.3% versus 27.9%

GR Infraprojects Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 46.4% to Rs. 357 crore versus Rs. 244 crore

Revenue up 40% to Rs. 2,784 crore versus Rs. 1,988 crore

Ebitda up 17.5% to Rs. 468 crore versus Rs. 398 crore

Ebitda margin at 16.8% versus 20%

Muthoot Microfin Q1 (YoY)

Net profit at Rs. 81.33 crore versus Rs. 6.2 crore

Total income up 20% to Rs. 671 crore versus Rs. 559 crore

Shipping Corporation Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 74.9% to Rs. 619 crore versus Rs. 354 crore

Revenue up 40.3% to Rs. 1,847 crore versus Rs. 1,316 crore

Ebitda up 80.2% to Rs. 883 crore versus Rs. 490 crore

Ebitda margin at 47.8% versus 37.2%

Interarch Building Q1 (YoY)

Net profit down 0.5% to Rs. 28.2 crore versus Rs. 28.4 crore

Revenue up 20.7% to Rs. 460 crore versus Rs. 381 crore

Ebitda up 24.7% to Rs. 39.4 crore versus Rs. 31.6 crore

Ebitda margin at 8.6% versus 8.3%

Wakefit Innovations Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 17% to Rs. 23.4 crore versus Rs. 20 crore

Revenue up 16.7% to Rs. 405 crore versus Rs. 347 crore

Ebitda up 27.3% to Rs. 56 crore versus Rs. 44 crore

Ebitda margin at 13.8% versus 12.7%

Other income at Rs. 16 crore versus Rs. 8 crore

Fortis Healthcare Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 2% to Rs. 266.4 crore versus Rs. 260.4 crore

Revenue up 17% to Rs. 2,545 crore versus Rs. 2,167 crore

Ebitda up 9.4% to Rs. 537.4 crore versus Rs. 491.1 crore

Ebitda margin at 21.1% versus 22.7%

Healthcare Global Q1 (YoY)

Net profit at Rs. 13.8 crore versus Rs. 4.8 crore

Revenue up 13.3% to Rs. 693 crore versus Rs. 612 crore

Ebitda up 13.4% to Rs. 120.7 crore versus Rs. 106.4 crore

Ebitda margin at 17.4% versus 17.38%

Transrail Lighting Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 2.5% to Rs. 108 crore versus Rs. 105 crore

Revenue up 4% to Rs. 1,702 crore versus Rs. 1,637 crore

Ebitda down 4.4% to Rs. 168.2 crore versus Rs. 176 crore

Ebitda margin at 9.9% versus 10.8%

Reliance Power Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 44.8% to Rs. 64.7 crore versus Rs. 44.7 crore

Revenue up 3.8% to Rs. 1,956 crore versus Rs. 1,886 crore

Ebitda down 0.5% to Rs. 562 crore versus Rs. 565 crore

Ebitda margin at 28.7% versus 30%

Re-appointed Digambar Bagde as Executive Chairman for one year from October 1

Fino Payments Bank July Business Update

Deposit accounts up 9% YoY to 3.28 lakh

Loan disbursals up 304% YoY to Rs. 241 crore versus Rs. 60 crore

Throughput transaction business down 25% YoY to Rs. 3,074 crore

Average total deposits up 12% YoY to Rs. 2,766 crore

Vijaya Diagnostic Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 35.9% to Rs. 53 crore versus Rs. 39 crore

Revenue up 22.8% to Rs. 231 crore versus Rs. 188 crore

Ebitda up 33.3% to Rs. 98 crore versus Rs. 73.5 crore

Ebitda margin at 42.4% versus 39.1%

IFB Industries Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 64.5% to Rs. 43.1 crore versus Rs. 26.2 crore

Revenue up 18.4% to Rs. 1,585 crore versus Rs. 1,338 crore

Ebitda up 40.7% to Rs. 89 crore versus Rs. 63 crore

Ebitda margin at 5.6% versus 4.7%

Rain Industries Q1 (YoY)

Net profit at Rs. 296.2 crore versus Rs. 60.7 crore

Revenue up 17.4% to Rs. 5,167 crore versus Rs. 4,401 crore

Ebitda up 42.8% to Rs. 940 crore versus Rs. 658 crore

Ebitda margin at 18.2% versus 15%

Siemens Energy Q3 FY26 (YoY)

Net profit up 67.8% to Rs. 441 crore versus Rs. 263 crore

Revenue up 39.3% to Rs. 2,486 crore versus Rs. 1,785 crore

Ebitda up 72.1% to Rs. 586 crore versus Rs. 340 crore

Ebitda margin at 23.6% versus 19.1%

Finolex Industries Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 16.7% to Rs. 115 crore versus Rs. 98 crore

Revenue down 15.3% to Rs. 884 crore versus Rs. 1,043 crore

Ebitda up 13.9% to Rs. 106.6 crore versus Rs. 93.6 crore

Ebitda margin at 12.1% versus 9%

Sonata Software Q1 (QoQ)

Net profit down 17.2% to Rs. 108 crore versus Rs. 130.5 crore

Revenue up 29.3% to Rs. 3,279 crore versus Rs. 2,536 crore

Ebit down 22.4% to Rs. 142.3 crore versus Rs. 183.3 crore

Ebit margin at 4.3% versus 7.2%

Vikram Solar Q1 (YoY)

Net profit down 85% to Rs. 20 crore versus Rs. 133 crore

Revenue up 38% to Rs. 1,563 crore versus Rs. 1,134 crore

Ebitda down 48% to Rs. 126 crore versus Rs. 243 crore

Ebitda margin at 8.1% versus 21.4%

Approved capex of Rs. 5,589 crore to raise Tamil Nadu unit capacity to 9 GW

PG Electroplast Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 13.8% to Rs. 76.2 crore versus Rs. 67 crore

Revenue up 35.2% to Rs. 2,034 crore versus Rs. 1,504 crore

Ebitda up 22.2% to Rs. 148.2 crore versus Rs. 121.2 crore

Ebitda margin at 7.3% versus 8.1%

Lupin Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 16% to Rs. 1,415 crore versus Rs. 1,219 crore

Revenue up 32% to Rs. 8,277 crore versus Rs. 6,268 crore

Ebitda up 50% to Rs. 2,463 crore versus Rs. 1,641 crore

Ebitda margin at 29.8% versus 26.2%

BLS E-Services Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 4.2% to Rs. 15.3 crore versus Rs. 14.7 crore

Revenue up 24.6% to Rs. 304 crore versus Rs. 244 crore

Ebitda up 19.6% to Rs. 21.2 crore versus Rs. 17.7 crore

Ebitda margin at 7% versus 7.3%

Stocks In News