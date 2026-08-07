Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On August 7

Good Morning!
The GIFT Nifty is trading higher near 24,647 indicating a negative open for the benchmark Nifty 50. US and European index futures are trading higher during Asian trading hours.
- S&P 500 futures trade down 0.18%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade up 0.54%
Stock Market Recap
Indian benchmark indices fluctuated between gains and losses as gains in Reliance Industries and SBI were offset by the losses in Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Power Grid. The Sensex closed 373.76 points, or 0.48%, higher at 78,954.76. The Nifty 50 ended 11.35 points, or 0.05%, higher at 24,636.
US Market Wrap
Treasury futures slipped as a rise in energy prices rekindled concerns that the Federal Reserve may have to keep interest rates higher for longer. The US 10-year Treasury yield held at 4.68% after rising seven basis points in the previous session, while the dollar strengthened against most Group-of-10 currencies as higher yield expectations boosted demand for the greenback.
S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:06 a.m. Tokyo time, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.2%, according to Bloomberg.
Asian Market Wrap
Asian stock markets traded mixed on Friday as investors weighed another rise in crude oil prices amid uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz and awaited the U.S. jobs report for cues on the outlook for interest rates. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.76%, while Australia's ASX 200 declined 0.31%. China's Shanghai Composite slipped 0.03%. South Korea's Kospi bucked the broader weakness and gained 0.52%.
Commodity Check
Oil extended gains after a report that Iran attacked “hostile targets” in the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran seeking to bar US ships from the critical waterway in a deal with Oman. Brent rose above $83 a barrel, after surging almost 4% in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate was near $78.
Gold moved in a narrow range as traders assessed the impact of a reported Iranian attack in the Strait of Hormuz on the Federal Reserve's path for interest rates. Bullion was trading around $4,240 an ounce, after ending the previous session down 0.2%.
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,233.95 an ounce at 8:52 a.m. in Singapore. Silver fell 0.5% to $61.25 an ounce. Platinum and palladium also declined, according to Bloomberg.
US Market Recap
U.S. stocks traded mixed in early trading on Thursday, with the Nasdaq slipping as sharp declines in semiconductor and technology stocks offset gains in the broader market.
As of 9:44 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite was down 17.51 points, or 0.07%, at 26,345.93. The S&P 500 edged up 7.44 points, or 0.10%, to 7,730.99, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 83.63 points, or 0.15%, to 54,432.75.
ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Aug 7: Nifty Remains Range-Bound; 24,400 Support Holds Key For Next Move
Earnings And Updates
Shivalik Bimetal Q1 (QoQ)
Net profit up 26.9% to Rs. 33 crore versus Rs. 26 crore
Revenue up 12% to Rs. 182 crore versus Rs. 163 crore
Ebitda up 21.8% to Rs. 43.2 crore versus Rs. 35.5 crore
Ebitda margin at 23.7% versus 21.8%
Crompton Greaves Q1 (YoY)
Net profit up 14.8% to Rs. 140 crore versus Rs. 122 crore
Revenue up 16.9% to Rs. 2,335 crore versus Rs. 1,998 crore
Ebitda up 65.7% to Rs. 325 crore versus Rs. 196 crore
Ebitda margin at 13.9% versus 9.8%
HCC Q1 (YoY)
Net profit up 0.7% to Rs. 51.1 crore versus Rs. 50.7 crore
Revenue down 9% to Rs. 993 crore versus Rs. 1,091 crore
Ebitda down 41.7% to Rs. 104.6 crore versus Rs. 179.5 crore
Ebitda margin at 10.5% versus 16.4%
Varroc Engineering Q1 (YoY)
Net profit down 26.5% to Rs. 77 crore versus Rs. 105 crore
Revenue up 30% to Rs. 2,634 crore versus Rs. 2,028 crore
Ebitda up 14% to Rs. 222 crore versus Rs. 195 crore
Ebitda margin at 8.4% versus 9.6%
Signature Global Q1 (YoY)
Net loss of Rs. 16.7 crore versus profit of Rs. 34.4 crore
Revenue down 36.2% to Rs. 552 crore versus Rs. 866 crore
Ebitda loss of Rs. 44.5 crore versus profit of Rs. 33.1 crore
Chemplast Sanmar Q1 (YoY)
Net loss of Rs. 176 crore versus loss of Rs. 64.3 crore
Revenue up 2.3% to Rs. 1,125 crore versus Rs. 1,100 crore
Ebitda loss of Rs. 115 crore versus profit of Rs. 17 crore
NCC Q1 (YoY)
Net profit down 1.6% to Rs. 187 crore versus Rs. 190 crore
Revenue up 12.2% to Rs. 4,912 crore versus Rs. 4,378 crore
Ebitda up 12.4% to Rs. 443 crore versus Rs. 394 crore
Ebitda margin at 9.01% versus 8.99%
Other income at Rs. 41 crore versus Rs. 51 crore
Tax expense at Rs. 67 crore versus Rs. 51 crore
Order inflow at Rs. 3,889 crore in the quarter
Order book at Rs. 81,214 crore as of June 30, 2026
LIC Q1 (YoY)
Net profit up 23% to Rs. 13,492 crore versus Rs. 10,987 crore
Net premium income up 7% to Rs. 1.27 lakh crore
Other income at Rs. 635 crore versus Rs. 130 crore
Overall APE up 8.2% to Rs. 13,692 crore
Group business APE up 10.2% to Rs. 6,160 crore
Solvency ratio at 2.42 versus 2.35 QoQ and 2.17 YoY
13th-month persistency ratio at 70.4% versus 70.9%
61st-month persistency ratio at 61.3% versus 58.3%
First premium income up 22% to Rs. 9,217 crore
Value of new business up 61% to Rs. 3,136 crore
VNB margin at 22.9% versus 15.4%
Kirloskar Oil Engines Q1 (YoY)
Net profit down 19.9% to Rs. 114 crore versus Rs. 142 crore
Revenue up 13.5% to Rs. 2,000 crore versus Rs. 1,762 crore
Ebitda down 8% to Rs. 300 crore versus Rs. 327 crore
Ebitda margin at 15% versus 18.5%
Premier Energies Q1 (YoY)
Net profit up 50% to Rs. 463 crore versus Rs. 308 crore
Revenue up 35% to Rs. 2,463 crore versus Rs. 1,821 crore
Ebitda up 30% to Rs. 715 crore versus Rs. 548 crore
Ebitda margin at 29% versus 30%
Tax expense at Rs. 148 crore versus Rs. 95 crore
Re-appointed Surenderpal Saluja as Chairman for five years from December 19
Re-appointed Chiranjeev Saluja as Managing Director from December 19
To consider raising Rs. 5,000 crore via QIP on September 21
Suprajit Engineering Q1 (YoY)
Net profit up 8.8% to Rs. 52 crore versus Rs. 48 crore
Revenue up 23.9% to Rs. 1,070 crore versus Rs. 863 crore
Ebitda up 57.6% to Rs. 129 crore versus Rs. 82 crore
Ebitda margin at 12% versus 9.5%
Sula Vineyards Q1 (YoY)
Net profit down 45.3% to Rs. 1.1 crore versus Rs. 1.9 crore
Revenue up 2.9% to Rs. 112.9 crore versus Rs. 109.6 crore
Ebitda down 9.3% to Rs. 16.6 crore versus Rs. 18.3 crore
Ebitda margin at 14.7% versus 16.7%
Apollo Tyres Q1 (YoY)
Net profit at Rs. 349 crore versus Rs. 12.8 crore
One-time gain of Rs. 24 crore versus one-time loss of Rs. 370 crore
Revenue up 12.8% to Rs. 7,398 crore versus Rs. 6,561 crore
Ebitda down 0.1% to Rs. 868 crore versus Rs. 869 crore
Ebitda margin at 11.7% versus 13.2%
Other income at Rs. 58 crore versus Rs. 19 crore
Tax expense at Rs. 119 crore versus Rs. 25 crore
Indraprastha Medical Q1 (YoY)
Net profit up 8.5% to Rs. 55.9 crore versus Rs. 51.5 crore
Revenue up 11.3% to Rs. 406 crore versus Rs. 365 crore
Ebitda up 9.1% to Rs. 79.8 crore versus Rs. 73.2 crore
Ebitda margin at 19.7% versus 20%
Sandur Manganese Q1 (QoQ)
Net profit down 3.7% to Rs. 227 crore versus Rs. 236 crore
Revenue down 9% to Rs. 1,375 crore versus Rs. 1,511 crore
Ebitda down 11.1% to Rs. 343 crore versus Rs. 387 crore
Ebitda margin at 25% versus 25.6%
Bosch Home Q1 (YoY)
Net profit up 49.4% to Rs. 22.8 crore versus Rs. 15.3 crore
Revenue up 28.5% to Rs. 1,096 crore versus Rs. 853 crore
Ebitda up 12.7% to Rs. 41 crore versus Rs. 36.4 crore
Ebitda margin at 3.7% versus 4.4%
Kewal Kiran Q1 (YoY)
Net profit up 22.6% to Rs. 38 crore versus Rs. 31 crore
Revenue up 19.2% to Rs. 279 crore versus Rs. 234 crore
Ebitda up 28.6% to Rs. 54 crore versus Rs. 42 crore
Ebitda margin at 19.4% versus 17.9%
Le Travenues Q1 (YoY)
Net profit up 53.1% to Rs. 34 crore versus Rs. 22.2 crore
Revenue up 7.5% to Rs. 335.8 crore versus Rs. 312.4 crore
Ebitda down 31% to Rs. 18.1 crore versus Rs. 26.3 crore
Ebitda margin at 5.4% versus 8.4%
Britannia Q1 (YoY)
Net profit up 13.4% to Rs. 591 crore versus Rs. 521 crore
Revenue up 8.2% to Rs. 5,000 crore versus Rs. 4,622 crore
Ebitda up 11% to Rs. 840.4 crore versus Rs. 757.2 crore
Ebitda margin at 16.8% versus 16.4%
EIH Q1 (YoY)
Net profit at Rs. 117.1 crore versus Rs. 33.9 crore
Revenue up 14.5% to Rs. 657 crore versus Rs. 574 crore
Ebitda up 4.2% to Rs. 167 crore versus Rs. 160 crore
Ebitda margin at 25.3% versus 27.9%
GR Infraprojects Q1 (YoY)
Net profit up 46.4% to Rs. 357 crore versus Rs. 244 crore
Revenue up 40% to Rs. 2,784 crore versus Rs. 1,988 crore
Ebitda up 17.5% to Rs. 468 crore versus Rs. 398 crore
Ebitda margin at 16.8% versus 20%
Muthoot Microfin Q1 (YoY)
Net profit at Rs. 81.33 crore versus Rs. 6.2 crore
Total income up 20% to Rs. 671 crore versus Rs. 559 crore
Shipping Corporation Q1 (YoY)
Net profit up 74.9% to Rs. 619 crore versus Rs. 354 crore
Revenue up 40.3% to Rs. 1,847 crore versus Rs. 1,316 crore
Ebitda up 80.2% to Rs. 883 crore versus Rs. 490 crore
Ebitda margin at 47.8% versus 37.2%
Interarch Building Q1 (YoY)
Net profit down 0.5% to Rs. 28.2 crore versus Rs. 28.4 crore
Revenue up 20.7% to Rs. 460 crore versus Rs. 381 crore
Ebitda up 24.7% to Rs. 39.4 crore versus Rs. 31.6 crore
Ebitda margin at 8.6% versus 8.3%
Wakefit Innovations Q1 (YoY)
Net profit up 17% to Rs. 23.4 crore versus Rs. 20 crore
Revenue up 16.7% to Rs. 405 crore versus Rs. 347 crore
Ebitda up 27.3% to Rs. 56 crore versus Rs. 44 crore
Ebitda margin at 13.8% versus 12.7%
Other income at Rs. 16 crore versus Rs. 8 crore
Fortis Healthcare Q1 (YoY)
Net profit up 2% to Rs. 266.4 crore versus Rs. 260.4 crore
Revenue up 17% to Rs. 2,545 crore versus Rs. 2,167 crore
Ebitda up 9.4% to Rs. 537.4 crore versus Rs. 491.1 crore
Ebitda margin at 21.1% versus 22.7%
Healthcare Global Q1 (YoY)
Net profit at Rs. 13.8 crore versus Rs. 4.8 crore
Revenue up 13.3% to Rs. 693 crore versus Rs. 612 crore
Ebitda up 13.4% to Rs. 120.7 crore versus Rs. 106.4 crore
Ebitda margin at 17.4% versus 17.38%
Transrail Lighting Q1 (YoY)
Net profit up 2.5% to Rs. 108 crore versus Rs. 105 crore
Revenue up 4% to Rs. 1,702 crore versus Rs. 1,637 crore
Ebitda down 4.4% to Rs. 168.2 crore versus Rs. 176 crore
Ebitda margin at 9.9% versus 10.8%
Reliance Power Q1 (YoY)
Net profit up 44.8% to Rs. 64.7 crore versus Rs. 44.7 crore
Revenue up 3.8% to Rs. 1,956 crore versus Rs. 1,886 crore
Ebitda down 0.5% to Rs. 562 crore versus Rs. 565 crore
Ebitda margin at 28.7% versus 30%
Re-appointed Digambar Bagde as Executive Chairman for one year from October 1
Fino Payments Bank July Business Update
Deposit accounts up 9% YoY to 3.28 lakh
Loan disbursals up 304% YoY to Rs. 241 crore versus Rs. 60 crore
Throughput transaction business down 25% YoY to Rs. 3,074 crore
Average total deposits up 12% YoY to Rs. 2,766 crore
Vijaya Diagnostic Q1 (YoY)
Net profit up 35.9% to Rs. 53 crore versus Rs. 39 crore
Revenue up 22.8% to Rs. 231 crore versus Rs. 188 crore
Ebitda up 33.3% to Rs. 98 crore versus Rs. 73.5 crore
Ebitda margin at 42.4% versus 39.1%
IFB Industries Q1 (YoY)
Net profit up 64.5% to Rs. 43.1 crore versus Rs. 26.2 crore
Revenue up 18.4% to Rs. 1,585 crore versus Rs. 1,338 crore
Ebitda up 40.7% to Rs. 89 crore versus Rs. 63 crore
Ebitda margin at 5.6% versus 4.7%
Rain Industries Q1 (YoY)
Net profit at Rs. 296.2 crore versus Rs. 60.7 crore
Revenue up 17.4% to Rs. 5,167 crore versus Rs. 4,401 crore
Ebitda up 42.8% to Rs. 940 crore versus Rs. 658 crore
Ebitda margin at 18.2% versus 15%
Siemens Energy Q3 FY26 (YoY)
Net profit up 67.8% to Rs. 441 crore versus Rs. 263 crore
Revenue up 39.3% to Rs. 2,486 crore versus Rs. 1,785 crore
Ebitda up 72.1% to Rs. 586 crore versus Rs. 340 crore
Ebitda margin at 23.6% versus 19.1%
Finolex Industries Q1 (YoY)
Net profit up 16.7% to Rs. 115 crore versus Rs. 98 crore
Revenue down 15.3% to Rs. 884 crore versus Rs. 1,043 crore
Ebitda up 13.9% to Rs. 106.6 crore versus Rs. 93.6 crore
Ebitda margin at 12.1% versus 9%
Sonata Software Q1 (QoQ)
Net profit down 17.2% to Rs. 108 crore versus Rs. 130.5 crore
Revenue up 29.3% to Rs. 3,279 crore versus Rs. 2,536 crore
Ebit down 22.4% to Rs. 142.3 crore versus Rs. 183.3 crore
Ebit margin at 4.3% versus 7.2%
Vikram Solar Q1 (YoY)
Net profit down 85% to Rs. 20 crore versus Rs. 133 crore
Revenue up 38% to Rs. 1,563 crore versus Rs. 1,134 crore
Ebitda down 48% to Rs. 126 crore versus Rs. 243 crore
Ebitda margin at 8.1% versus 21.4%
Approved capex of Rs. 5,589 crore to raise Tamil Nadu unit capacity to 9 GW
PG Electroplast Q1 (YoY)
Net profit up 13.8% to Rs. 76.2 crore versus Rs. 67 crore
Revenue up 35.2% to Rs. 2,034 crore versus Rs. 1,504 crore
Ebitda up 22.2% to Rs. 148.2 crore versus Rs. 121.2 crore
Ebitda margin at 7.3% versus 8.1%
Lupin Q1 (YoY)
Net profit up 16% to Rs. 1,415 crore versus Rs. 1,219 crore
Revenue up 32% to Rs. 8,277 crore versus Rs. 6,268 crore
Ebitda up 50% to Rs. 2,463 crore versus Rs. 1,641 crore
Ebitda margin at 29.8% versus 26.2%
BLS E-Services Q1 (YoY)
Net profit up 4.2% to Rs. 15.3 crore versus Rs. 14.7 crore
Revenue up 24.6% to Rs. 304 crore versus Rs. 244 crore
Ebitda up 19.6% to Rs. 21.2 crore versus Rs. 17.7 crore
Ebitda margin at 7% versus 7.3%
Stocks In News
Deepak Nitrite: Deepak Chem Tech commissioned its MIBK/MIBC plant at Dahej on August 6, 2026. The project involved a capex of about Rs. 735 crore.
Kaveri Seeds: ITAT Hyderabad will hear the company's appeal on November 2, 2026, regarding a Rs. 69.58 crore tax demand for AY24.
Panorama Studios: Panorama Studios Inflight LLP signed an exclusive worldwide airborne rights agreement for the Malayalam film Paisawala.
Reliance Communications: RCOM's Singapore step-down subsidiary has been struck off from the Singapore company registry.
Grasim Industries: Repaid Rs. 750 crore of commercial paper in full on August 6, 2026. Outstanding commercial paper is now nil.
Polyplex Corporation: AGPH's tender offer closed on August 5, 2026, with 162,812,291 Polyplex shares, representing an 18.09% stake, tendered and acquired.
Allied Blenders: Approved expansion at Moradabad, including a 66 million bulk litre distillery by Q1 FY29 and increasing bottling capacity to 13 million cases by Q3 FY28.
GTL Infrastructure: Appointed Jayant Bhimanwar as Whole-time Director.
HG Infra Engineering: Invested Rs. 33.8 crore in H.G. Gujarat BESS Private Limited through a rights issue.
Waaree Energies: Waaree Clean Energy Solutions incorporated WH Clean Mobility Systems on August 4, 2026, to focus on clean mobility solutions.
Kajaria Ceramics: Acquired 44,11,764 CCPS of KBPL from Aravali for Rs. 50 crore on August 6, 2026.
Shivalik Bimetal Controls: Rajeev Ranjan resigned as CFO, effective October 31, 2026.
TVS Motor Company: Launched the TVS iQube in Kenya, becoming the first Indian OEM to introduce a premium electric scooter in Africa.
Persistent Systems: Launched a EUR 81 per share takeover offer for all Nagarro shares. The acceptance period runs until September 17, 2026.
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores: Approved incorporation of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Royal Sandur Hospitality and Royal Sandur Academy, with initial capital of Rs. 1 crore each.
CESC: Subsidiary Purvah received an LoA from SECI for a 175 MW wind project at a tariff of Rs. 3.85/kWh for 25 years.
Powerica: Received an LoA from SECI for a 100 MW wind project in Gujarat at a tariff of Rs. 3.85/kWh for 25 years.
Coal India: Declared the preferred bidder for the Gadadharpur iron ore block in Odisha, with estimated resources of 288 million tonnes.
J. Kumar Infraprojects: Received an LoA for a Rs. 990.16 crore EPC contract to build a cricket stadium in Bengaluru over 36 months.
HCLTech: Named an OpenAI Advanced Partner.
RailTel: Secured an LoA from North Western Railway for a 4x48F OFC project worth Rs. 37.67 crore, to be executed by August 6, 2027.
Dabur India: Received a US FDA warning letter dated July 24, 2026, for its Silvassa plant. Domestic operations remain unaffected.
Globus Spirits: Closed its QIP and allotted 23.81 lakh shares at Rs. 840 per share, raising about Rs. 200 crore.
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries: NCLT Ahmedabad approved the merger of Triumph Offshore Private Limited with the company. The scheme becomes effective upon filing the order with the Registrar of Companies.
EIH: Deferred the reopening of The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata, to September 2028 due to construction restrictions, structural restoration and expanded renovation work.
Aegis Logistics: Signed a framework agreement with AVTL for a 51,998 MT propane tank at JNPA. The company will receive Rs. 142.5 crore.
SCL: Signed a framework agreement with KCPL for storage tanks worth Rs. 37.17 crore.
CreditAccess Grameen: Promoter CreditAccess India B.V. sold 36,57,500 shares, representing a 2.28% stake, through a block deal on August 6, 2026.
Interarch Building Solutions:
Approved a joint venture with ER Steel Inc., Canada, with an initial investment of Rs. 80 crore for the OWSJ business in North America.
Approved a 1:5 stock split.
Approved raising up to Rs. 250 crore through a QIP.
Grasim Industries: Issued a Letter of Awareness to ICICI Bank for Domsjo Fabriker AB, Sweden, relating to USD 39 million credit facilities. The letter does not create any repayment obligation, guarantee or financial commitment for Grasim.
Prism Johnson: India Ratings upgraded its NCDs and bank loans to IND AA-/Positive. Commercial paper rating reaffirmed at IND A1+.
BLS E-Services: Appointed Ashish Misra as Deputy CEO and Senior Management Personnel with effect from August 6, 2026.
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: Received a tax refund of Rs. 52 crore on August 6, 2026. Interest income of Rs. 42.09 crore will be recognised in the P&L.
Britannia Industries: Appointed Sonny Iqbal as an Additional Independent Director for a five-year term from August 8, 2026.
KSB: Approved a Rs. 40 crore investment to expand the Shirwal plant's capacity by about 20% through a new manufacturing shed, funded via internal accruals.
Healthcare Global Enterprises: Approved an additional investment of up to Rs. 16 crore in wholly owned subsidiary HCG Rajkot Hospitals LLP.
Transrail Lighting: Re-appointed Digambar Chunnilal Bagde as Executive Chairman.
TCI Express: Re-appointed Chander Agarwal as Managing Director.
JSW Energy: ICRA assigned an [ICRA] A (Stable) rating to the debt facilities of JSW Renewable Energy Dolvi Three Limited.
GPT Infraprojects: Wholly owned subsidiary Alcon Builders emerged as the L1 bidder for an Eastern Railway signalling contract worth Rs. 72.5 crore.
Religare Enterprises: Material subsidiary Care Health Insurance allotted Rs. 200 crore of 10% subordinated NCDs.
Radico Khaitan
Britannia
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
Privi Speciality Chemicals
CG Consumer
Carborundum Universal
Greenpanel Ind
ASK Automotive
WPIL
Igarashi Motors India
Chemplast Sanmar
Cello World
Bajel Projects
Kirloskar Oil Engines
Prism Johnson
Aegis Logistics
Aegis Vopak
Anant Raj
EIH
Godrej Consumer
Saksoft
Vascon Engineer
SEPC
Satin Credit
Thirumalai Chem
Afcons Infrastructure
Arvind SmartSpaces
Azad Engineering
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
BEML
BLS International Services
Capacite Infraprojects
Carborundum Universal
CARE Ratings
Cello World
Cera Sanitaryware
Cupid
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
Dynamatic Technologies
Electrosteel Castings
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
Electronics Mart India
Entero Healthcare Solutions
Fine Organic Industries
Godrej Consumer Products
Goldiam International
Gopal Snacks
Godawari Power and Ispat
Greenlam Industries
Hinduja Global Solutions
Hindalco Industries
Imagicaaworld Entertainment
Inox Green Energy Services
Inox Wind
Jamna Auto Industries
JK Tyre & Industries
Jubilant Pharmova
Jyoti CNC Automation
Kaynes Technology India
Kalyani Steels
Lemon Tree Hotels
Maharashtra Seamless
NLC India
NRB Bearings
Oil India
Paras Defence and Space Technologies
PDS
Power Finance Corporation
Pokarna
Poly Medicure
Powerica
Hitachi Energy India
Prism Johnson
The Ramco Cements
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
Raymond
Raymond Realty
Saksoft
State Bank of India
Star Cement
Subros
Titan Company
Dhruv Gupta bought 5 lakh shares at Rs. 536/share.
Anand Nandkishore Rathi, Navratan Mal Gupta (HUF) and Jaipur Securities sold shares, while Manjushree Fincap, Fahim Sultan Ali, Hemang Shah Family Trust and K R Family Trust bought at Rs. 1,975/share.
Sundaram Mutual Fund bought 7.88 lakh shares at Rs. 770/share.
CreditAccess India B.V. sold 36.58 lakh shares at Rs. 1,482/share. Buyers included Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I, Blackstone Directional Managed Account Platform Master Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius and HSBC Mutual Fund.
HRTI Private bought 42,494 shares at Rs. 243.74/share.
Irage Broking Services and Junomoneta Finsol bought shares at Rs. 524.31/share and Rs. 518.50/share, respectively.
BPC Genesis Fund I SPV and BPC Genesis Fund I-A SPV sold a combined 2.11 crore shares at Rs. 525/share. Buyers included Quant Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Bajaj Life Insurance, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I, Buoyant Opportunities Strategy II, Buoyant Opportunities Strategy III and Norges Bank.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology sold 27.50 lakh shares at Rs. 630/share.
QE Securities, HRTI Private and Junomoneta Finsol sold shares at around Rs. 80/share.
HDFC Mutual Fund bought 64,547 shares at Rs. 21,585/share.
Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 12.50 lakh shares at Rs. 178/share.
Oxbow Master Fund bought 69.32 lakh shares, while NewQuest Asia Fund IV (Singapore) sold 1.25 crore shares at around Rs. 240.3/share.
Corporate Actions
ABB India - Special Dividend - Rs 90 Per Share
The Great Eastern Shipping Company - Interim Dividend - Rs 14.40 Per Share
Board Meetings
Gujarat Themis Biosyn – To decide on Fund raising
Jindal Worldwide - To decide on Fund raising
Kabra Extrusion Technik - To decide on Fund raising
IPO Openings
Technocraft Ventures
Technocraft Ventures Ltd. is a public infrastructure development company that undertakes turnkey Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects.
Period Ended
31 Mar 2026
31 Mar 2025
31 Mar 2024
354.38
269.74
258.05
347.00
281.00
227.30
43.32
28.20
19.05
72.18
49.63
35.03
163.38
119.98
91.78
133.16
112.42
84.21
89.76
87.43
80.11
LEAP India
LEAP India Ltd specializes in sustainable supply chain and asset-pooling solutions. It offers services including equipment pooling, returnable packaging, inventory management, transportation, and repair & maintenance across industries like e-commerce, FMCG, automotive, and consumer durables.
Period Ended
31 Mar 2026
31 Mar 2025
31 Mar 2024
2,401.05
2,042.46
1,400.28
747.36
485.03
371.94
62.34
37.56
37.17
378.83
273.80
209.92
1,006.33
917.35
714.18
678.78
606.09
521.84
1,017.73
801.66
513.07
AGM/EGM
Earnings
Bulk/Block Deals
Apollo Pipes
Anand Rathi Wealth
Clean Science & Technology
CreditAccess Grameen
Gandhar Oil
Igarashi Motors
Indgene
KPIT Technologies
Morepen Laboratories
Neuland Laboratories
Orient Electric
Shadowfax
Insider Trades
Prataap Snacks Ltd - Authum Investment & Infrastructure Limited, Promoter, bought 2,17,598 shares.
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd - Thangamayil Gold and Diamond Private Limited, Promoter Group, bought 3,600 shares.
Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd - Hony Brig Dr Arvind Lal, Promoter & Director, sold 3,20,000 shares.
Indokem Ltd - Prism Plantations Pvt Ltd, Promoter Group, sold 175 shares.
Trading Tweaks
Price band change from 10% to 20%
Acme Solar Holdings
Bansal Wire Industries
Blue Jet Healthcare
Bosch Home Comfort India
John Cockerill India
Confidence Petroleum India
EMS
Fischer Medical Ventures
GRM Overseas
Garware Hi-Tech Films
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
JSW Holdings
JSW Infrastructure
Lux Industries
Network People Services Technologies
Panama Petrochem
Pritish Nandy Communications
Sakar Healthcare
Saksoft
Schneider Electric Infrastructure
TVS Supply Chain Solutions
Unichem Laboratories
Wonder Electricals
Welspun Specialty Solutions
Price band change from 10% to 5%
Ujaas Energy
Price band change from 5% to 20%
Antelopus Selan Energy
Price band change from 5% to 10%
Atlanta Electricals
Axiscades Technologies
Bohra Industries
Bonlon Industries
GNG Electronics
Gallantt Ispat
Izmo
Jindal Poly Films
Mahalaxmi Rubtech
MSP Steel & Power
Panacea Biotec
Powerica
RPSG Ventures
Silver Touch Technologies
Trucap Finance
List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage
Morepen Laboratories
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework
Asian Granito India
Nilkamal
ALSO READ: Shipping Corp Q1 Results: Profit Zooms 75% As Margins Expand Sharply, Revenue Tops Rs 1,800 Crore
F&O Cues
Nifty Aug Futures is up 0.37% to Rs. 24,738 at a premium of Rs. 102
Maximum Call OI at 25000 strike and Maximum Put OI at 24000 strike
Stocks Under Ban: Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bandhan Bank
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