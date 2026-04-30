EVM Row Hits Bengal Election Battle: TMC Levels 'Tampering' Charge; EC Trashes Claim

The TMC on Thursday accused the BJP and the Election Commission of engaging in egregious electoral fraud by claiming that CCTV evidence revealed ballot boxes being opened without the presence of any pertinent party stakeholders.

The TMC posted a video of the purported incident on its official X account, claiming that BJP is now using every available means to give itself an unfair edge and influence the election mandate in its favour.

TMC stated, "This is the murder of democracy in broad daylight. CCTV footage has exposed how @BJP4India, in active collusion with the @ECISVEEP, is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders. This is gross electoral fraud being committed openly with the full knowledge and protection of the Election Commission."

They added that Shashi Panja and Kunal Ghosh had already "begun a dharna" outside Netaji Indoor Stadium. The post also said that leader Mamata Banerjee will personally "visit the spot" and "take stock of the situation".

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❗️ALARMING❗️



This is the murder of democracy in broad daylight.



CCTV footage has exposed how @BJP4India, in active collusion with the @ECISVEEP, is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders. This is gross electoral fraud being committed openly… pic.twitter.com/aSe36kGKPI — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 30, 2026

Meanwhile, ECI officials, while responding to the allegations by TMC, said, "The Kgudiram Anushilan Kendra has seven air-conditioned rooms. After yesterday's poll was finished, they were all properly closed and sealed in front of candidates, election agents, and general observers."

"Around 5:15 a.m., the Last Strong Room was closed. Every strong room with polling EVMs is shut and securely fastened. We have another strong room on the same premises for postal votes, where we have stored AC-wise polled ballots completed by various polling staff and ETBPS."

TMC said that BJP and ECI officials are trying to open boxes without the necessary party representatives present.

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"You can see that a few people are working inside the Election Commission's livestreaming and CCTV camera," said Kunal Ghosh. They are refusing to let us in, and none of our representatives is inside. They want us to talk to other contenders. Why should we assume accountability for other candidates?

"We are concerned," says Shashi Panja. No manipulation should take place. Why aren't all of those things shown to us?

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