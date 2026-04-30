Reliance Retail Acquires Priyanka Chopra's Haircare Brand Anomaly

Reliance Retail on Thursday announced the acquisition of Anomaly, a global haircare brand promoted by Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, for an undisclosed amount.

It has acquired ‘Anomaly' trademarks and digital assets and has plans to scale up through its omnichannel retail network and its beauty platform Tira, Reliance Retail said in a statement.

"The acquisition marks a significant expansion of Reliance Retail's fast-growing beauty portfolio and reinforces its commitment to building and scaling high-growth consumer brands in India and globally," it said.

Founded by Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2021, Anomaly is a vegan, high-performance haircare brand offered at an accessible price point.

"Through this acquisition, Reliance Retail brings full ownership of the brand's intellectual property and digital ecosystem into its portfolio, enabling it to scale Anomaly through its expansive retail network and omnichannel platforms," it said.

The move aligns with Reliance Retail's strategy to deepen its presence in the fast-growing beauty and personal care category, leveraging its offline footprint and digital commerce platforms, including Tira, to accelerate brand growth and enhance consumer accessibility, it said.

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Commenting on the development, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) Executive Director Isha Ambani said: "Bringing Anomaly into our portfolio marks a strategic step in expanding our basket of new-age, high-growth beauty brands." "We see immense potential in collaborating with Priyanka to scale the brand in India by leveraging our omnichannel capabilities and deep consumer insights, while continuing to grow its international presence,” she said.

Priyanka Chopra will continue to play an integral role in the brand's evolution as Creative Director, driving innovation, brand vision, and product development.

“This is a defining moment for Anomaly. What began as a deeply personal journey has grown into a brand with real purpose and global ambition, and Reliance Retail's acquisition marks an exciting new chapter. Their scale, retail expertise, and commitment to innovation will allow us to bring Anomaly to far more consumers in India and around the world," Chopra said.

Reliance Retail will focus on expanding Anomaly's brand equity and market share in India as a priority market.

"Innovation tailored to Indian hair and scalp needs will be a key driver, alongside strengthening product development and localised solutions. The brand will also continue to scale its international footprint across markets such as North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East as part of its global growth journey," it said.

Reliance Retail is a subsidiary of RRVL, the holding company of all the retail companies under the Reliance Industries group. RRVL, which has a registered customer base of over 387 million, reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 3.70 lakh crore in FY26.

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