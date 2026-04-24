Reliance Retail Q4 Results: Net Profit, Margin Remain Flat; Revenue Up 1%

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.'s fourth quarter net profit was little changed sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The company registered its consolidated bottom-line at Rs 3,574 crore in the quarter ended March, compared to Rs 3,558 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations rose marginally by 1% to Rs 98,457 crore from Rs 97,912 crore in Q3FY26.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation remained flat at Rs 6,921 crore in the quarter under review, while margin narrowed t0 7.03% from 7.06%.

Commenting on the growth, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said, "I am confident that Reliance Retail's deep omnichannel presence and its strong understanding of the Indian consumer will continue to underpin sustained growth."

He highlighted that the consumer products vertical, now operating within an independent and focused organisational

structure, is gaining meaningful traction with an expanding portfolio of FMCG brands.

Over the fiscal the retail business grew its store footprint across consumption baskets, opening 1,564 stores and taking the total store count to 20,160 with total area of 78.3 million sq. ft.

Business opened 333 new stores with total store count at 20,160 stores and area under operation at 78.3 million sq. ft and The registered customer base grew to 387 million.

On an annual basis, registered customer base stood at 387 million and total transactions recorded were at 1.93 billion.

Reliance Retail's parent company Reliance Industires Ltd. registerd a 9% slump in its bottom-line for the quarter under review.

Here are the key highlights:

RIL Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 11% to Rs 2,94,059 crore versus Rs 2,64,905 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 2,82,748 crore)

Ebitda down 4% to Rs 44,141 crore versus Rs 46,018 crore (Estimate: Rs 47,343 crore)

Margin contracts 240 basis points to 15.0% versus 17.4% (Estimate: 16.7%)

Profit down 9% to Rs 16,971 crore versus Rs 18,645 crore (Estimate: Rs 16,944 crore)

RIL Share Price

The stock of Reliance Industries Ltd. ended over 1% lower at Rs 1,327.80 apiece on the NSE ahead of its fourth quarter results on Friday. The decline compared to a 1.14% slump in the Nifty index.

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