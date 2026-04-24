IPL 2026: Ton-Up Sai Sudharsan Fastest To 2,000 Runs, Breaks Chris Gayle's Record — Watch

Sai Sudharsan produced a record-breaking innings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 24, becoming the fastest batter in IPL history to reach 2,000 runs during a well-constructed century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The Gujarat Titans opener got to the milestone in his 47th IPL innings, bettering Chris Gayle's long-standing record of 48 by a single innings.

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The knock itself underlined his growing authority at the top of the order. Sudharsan finished with 100 off 58 balls, hitting 11 fours and five sixes, scoring at a strike-rate of 172.

The southpaw anchored the innings with control and ensured Gujarat Titans had a stable platform at a high-scoring venue. Taking charge in the powerplay, Sudharsan starved Shubman Gill of the strike, with the GT captain facing just seven balls.

At the other end, Sudharsan raced to 46 off 29 in the powerplay, finding gaps in the field with ease. He brought up his half-century off 33 balls with a fine scoop against Romario Shepherd that flew over fine leg for six in the 8th over.

Sudharsan's record-breaking moment came with two impressive sixes in the next over. The 24-year-old unleashed a lethal one-handed uppercut against Krunal Pandya on the 2nd delivery, sending it flying over backward point for six. He then reached the 2000-run mark with a slogsweep on the final delivery for another maximum.

Spinner. Bouncer. SIX?! 🤯💥



A rare delivery meets a fearless response and the opening stand crosses 100 for #GujaratTitans! 🚀#TATAIPL 2026 | #RCBvGT | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/1jQMWSlWnX pic.twitter.com/pRPyKSFfrH — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 24, 2026

Sudharsan got to his century off 57 balls with a single in the 15th over, looking visible pumped as he celebrated his third IPL hundred.

However, he was dismissed in the very next over by Josh Hazlewood when attempting to take on a shorter delivery. The batter mistimed his pull back towards Hazlewood, who ensured he drew curtains on a record-breaking knock.

Fastest To 2000 IPL Runs

Sudharsan now sits at the top of list of fastest batters to reach 2,000 IPL runs. Here's a look at the five fastest batters to reach the mark:

Sai Sudharsan – 47 innings Chris Gayle – 48 innings Shaun Marsh – 52 innings Ruturaj Gaikwad – 57 innings KL Rahul – 60 innings

Sudharsan's innings, along with handy contributions from Gill (32), Buttler (25) and a late burst from Jason Holder (23* off 10 balls) helped GT post 205/3 against the defending champions RCB.

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