Khalnayak Returns: Sanjay Dutt Unveils First Look As Ballu Balram After 33 Years — Watch Teaser

Bollywood fans are currently swelling with excitement as the official teaser for 'Khalnayak Returns' dropped today, April 24, 2026, marking the much-awaited return of Sanjay Dutt in his iconic role as the gangster Ballu Balram. The veteran actor took to his social media to share the teaser, igniting a firestorm among fans of the OG Khalnayak.

The Khalnayak actor shared the teaser, captioning it with the powerful line: "Kuch kahaani khatam nahi hoti... woh dobara shuru hoti hai ????'Khalnayak Returns'" (Some stories don't end... they start again), a phrase that perfectly captures the spirit of the sequel to the 1993 classic Khalnayak.

The teaser opens with a dark, intense atmosphere as Sanjay Dutt appears on screen in his most iconic avatar as Ballu Balram. He is seen smoking a cigarette, radiating raw energy and danger, just like in the original film. The visuals promise high-octane action and emotional depth.

With a deep, commanding voice, he reminds a man about Ballu escaping from jail, "Bola tha na, 10 October, raat ke 10 baje, Ballu jail se...” ("Didn't I tell you? October 10th, 10 o'clock at night, Ballu [will escape] from jail...")

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The mood shifts as Sanjay Dutt suddenly starts humming the legendary dialogue "Nayak nahi… Khalnayak hoon main!" The delivery, which feels raw and full of attitude, has sent instant chills and nostalgia among fans.

Khalnayak Returns is produced by Aspect Entertainment, JioStudios and Three Dimension Motion Pictures. With only a teaser of Khalnayak Returns dropped, more details like cast, plot, and release date are yet to be announced.

About Khalnayak

Khalnayak, released on Aug. 6, 1993, and directed, written, and produced by Subhash Ghai under Mukta Arts, became a massive commercial success. It starred Sanjay Dutt as Ballu Balram, a dreaded criminal, opposite Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff.

The film also gained further fame with its superhit songs like 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' and the title song 'Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main'.

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Sanjay Dutt's Projects

Currently, Sanjay Dutt is enjoying the massive success of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge which has crossed Rs 1,768 crore in worldwide gross collections. He is also set to feature in Aakhri Sawal, schedulde to release on May 8, 2026.

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