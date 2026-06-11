India A vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming: How To Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Action Live On TV And Online?

India A will face Afghanistran A in the second match of the Tri-Nation One-Day Series on Thursday. The match will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, Sri Lanka from 10 a.m. onwards.

The Tilak Varma-led side defeated Sri Lanka A by eight runs in the tournament opener on Tuesday. Chasing 278, Sri Lanka A had the game in the bag after captain Sahan Arachchige made a sublime 74 off 72 balls. However, the inexplicable loss of last four wickets in 10 balls, including three in the final over from pacer Arshad Khan, gave India A a narrow win. The seasoned Ruturaj Gaikwad made a composed 101 to lead India A to 277 for six and won the player of the match award.

The spin duo of Ayush Badoni (2/46) and Anukul Roy (2/49) kept India in the game after the pacers, especially Anshul Kamboj, leaked runs early in Sri Lanka A's chase. Sahan, who has played international cricket, got his team on the cusp of victory before being bowled by a sharp yorker from Kamboj. Too many soft dismissals towards the end of the innings handed the Tilak Verma-led side a sneaky win.

Once again, all eyes will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Thursday. The young 15-year-old, in the first game, was dismissed cheaply. He hit 14 runs off 12 balls. He seemed in a good touch while cracking three fours. But a moment of impatience curtailed his stay — an attempted bunt over mid-off off Mohamed Shiraz ended in the hands of a diving Sahan Arachchige.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan-led by Imran Mir will look to kick off their campaign on a winning note.

India A vs Afghanistan A Live Telecast Channel

The India A vs Afghanistan A match of the tri-series will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network TV.

India A vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming Details

The India A vs Afghanistan A ODI match of the tri-series will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

India A vs Afghanistan A Toss Update

Afghanistan A won the toss and opted to field first.

India A vs Afghanistan A: Playing XIs

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (C), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj.

Afghanistan: Imran Mir (C), Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Bahir Shah, Ishaq Rahimi(w), Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Farmanullah Safi.

India A vs Afghanistan A Squads

India A Squad

Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (C), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kushagra, Nishant Sindhu.

Afghanistan A Squad

Imran Mir (C), Noor ul Rahman (WK), Hassan Eisakhil, Bahir Shah, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Farmanullah Safi, Shams Ur Rahman, Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Khalid Taniwal, Ishaq Rahimi, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai.

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