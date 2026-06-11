Oil India Shares Recover After Yesterday's 10% Slump

Shares of Oil India Ltd. rose over 2% on Thursday after it fell over 10% in intraday trade on Wednesday. The stock recovered after 13% loss over the past five sessions to trade at Rs 433 apiece on Thursday.

Oil India Ltd. on Thursday signed a collaboration framework agreement with Canada's Petroleum Technology Research Centre (PTRC), a not-for-profit energy research company. The partnership will focus on advancing solutions for the utilisation of captured carbon dioxide (CO2), including its permanent storage through geological sequestration as well as mineralisation within subsurface formations. Both sides will also explore innovative enhanced oil recovery (EOR) techniques aimed at reducing the environmental footprint and energy intensity of oil and gas production.

Beyond technical collaboration, Oil India and PTRC plan to leverage their respective industry networks to identify and pursue business opportunities across India and Canada. The agreement also opens the door for joint identification and evaluation of geothermal energy projects of mutual interest, signalling a broader push into cleaner and alternative energy avenues.

Brokerage firm CLSA said the change could hit EPS of ONGC/Oil India by 2% and 9%, respectively, indicating a relatively sharper impact on Oil India's earnings profile compared to ONGC. The brokerage flagged that while the increase raises cost pressures, the overall financial hit remains contained.

The brokerage sees this as a one-off tweak to protect state government revenues, rather than the start of a structural shift in policy. It added that the adjustment is unlikely to materially alter the long-term outlook for upstream players.

For Oil India, the brokerage expects it to report a notable jump in production in its June quarter results, which could help offset the earnings impact from the higher royalty rate.



Oil India Ltd. Share Price Today

Oil India Share Price Today

The scrip rose as much as 2.49% to Rs 433 apiece intraday on Thursday at 9:35 am. This compares to a 0.49% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 7.91% in the last 12 months but has risen 1.05% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.08 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 37.51.

Out of 22 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, six maintain a "hold", and two maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 552.76 implies an upside of 29.3%

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