Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Surges Past $95 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,186. On Wednesday, Benchmark indices gave up gains through the session after hitting intraday highs earlier in the day. Nifty 50 fell 0.12% to close at 23,214.95, after rising to 23,425.35 intraday. Sensex ended 0.09% higher at 73,983.18, down over 600 points from its day's high of 74,613.01.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Thursday after the US launched another round of military strikes against Iran, raising concerns over prolonged disruption to energy supplies. WTI July futures rose 2.94% to $92.68 per barrel. Brent August futures gained 2.52% to $95.45 per barrel.

Elsewhere, Asian equities opened lower on Thursday. South Korea's Kospi fell 4.1% in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 2.3%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.97%. US equity futures also traded lower, with S&P 500 futures down 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 futures lower by 0.6%.