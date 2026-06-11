Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Surges Past $95 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,186, compared to Wednesday's index close of 23,214.95.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,186. On Wednesday, Benchmark indices gave up gains through the session after hitting intraday highs earlier in the day. Nifty 50 fell 0.12% to close at 23,214.95, after rising to 23,425.35 intraday. Sensex ended 0.09% higher at 73,983.18, down over 600 points from its day's high of 74,613.01.
Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Thursday after the US launched another round of military strikes against Iran, raising concerns over prolonged disruption to energy supplies. WTI July futures rose 2.94% to $92.68 per barrel. Brent August futures gained 2.52% to $95.45 per barrel.
Elsewhere, Asian equities opened lower on Thursday. South Korea's Kospi fell 4.1% in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 2.3%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.97%. US equity futures also traded lower, with S&P 500 futures down 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 futures lower by 0.6%.
Stock Market Live: Citi Cuts Nifty Target To 26,000
Citi cut its Nifty target to 26,000 from 27,000 as part of its India equity strategy update.
- The brokerage is Overweight on financials, telecom, healthcare, utilities and defence.
- It is Underweight on IT services, staples and metals.
- Citi added Hitachi Energy to its preferred list.
Stock Market Live: Macquarie Starts Coverage On Adani Energy With Neutral Rating
Macquarie initiated coverage on Adani Energy Solutions with a Neutral rating and a target price of Rs 1,450.
- The brokerage said India’s power sector is undergoing a regulatory and operational reset.
- It said a transmission capex cycle and improving discom health are supportive for the company.
- Jefferies named Adani Energy Solutions among its top power picks, along with JSW Energy and NTPC.
Stock Market Live: JNK India, Ola Electric Shortlisted Under Long-Term ASM
JNK India and Ola Electric Mobility have been shortlisted under the long-term ASM framework.
- Grand Oak Canyons Distillery, GRM Overseas and Supriya Lifescience have been shortlisted under the short-term ASM framework.
- Kernex Microsystems and V Marc will be excluded from the ASM framework.
Stock Market Live: Cemindia Projects, Fujiyama Power Among Stocks With Price Band Changes
- Cemindia Projects and Fujiyama Power Systems had their price bands changed to 5% from 10%.
- Grand Oak Canyons Distillery had its price band changed to 10% from 20%.
Stock Market Live: Responsive Industries, Paisalo Promoter Groups See Pledge Releases
Promoter group entities in Responsive Industries and Paisalo Digital revoked share pledges, while promoters in NIIT Learning Systems, NCC and Gandhar Oil Refinery acquired shares.
- Fairpoint Tradecom LLP, part of the Responsive Industries promoter group, revoked pledges on 16.4 lakh shares.
- Equilibrated Venture Cflow, part of the Paisalo Digital promoter group, revoked pledges on 25 lakh shares.
- NIIT Learning Systems’ promoter group trusts acquired 37,500 shares each, while NCC promoter Sirisha Projects bought 3.46 lakh shares.
- Gandhar Oil Refinery promoter and director Ramesh Babulal Parekh acquired 50,000 shares.
Stock Market Live: JNK India, Ola Electric Shortlisted Under Long-Term ASM
JNK India and Ola Electric Mobility have been shortlisted under the long-term ASM framework.
- Grand Oak Canyons Distillery, GRM Overseas and Supriya Lifescience have been shortlisted under the short-term ASM framework.
- Kernex Microsystems and V Marc will be excluded from the ASM framework.
Stock Market Live: Meesho, Sapphire Foods, CMR Green See Bulk Deals
Several stocks saw bulk and block deals, with institutional investors and funds buying or selling shares.
- In Meesho, FID FDI 2117 LLC sold 2.59 crore shares at Rs 165.18 each, while FID FDI 312 LLC sold 33.89 crore shares at Rs 165.21 each.
- In Sapphire Foods, the Government of Singapore sold 21.80 lakh shares at Rs 180.46 each, while T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund bought 24.62 lakh shares at Rs 179.97 each.
- Goldman Sachs Funds bought 19.41 lakh shares of CMR Green Technologies at Rs 256.64 each.
- In GRM Overseas, R G Family Trust and Samsung India Securities Master Investment Trust Equity sold shares, while Ravi Goyal (HUF) bought 15 lakh shares.
- Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya bought 3.58 crore shares of Ease My Trip at Rs 8.84 each.
Stock Market Live: PFC, REC, UCO Bank, Power Grid Among Stocks In News
Several companies announced updates before trade on Thursday, including rate changes, acquisitions, management changes and fundraising plans.
- UCO Bank raised its three-month and six-month TBLR by 10 basis points to 5.40% and 5.60%, respectively.
- Bank of Baroda raised its one-month, three-month and six-month MCLR by 5 basis points, while Canara Bank will raise its one-month and three-month MCLR by 5 basis points from June 12.
- PFC and REC will be in focus after the government approved the merger of REC into Power Finance Corporation.
- Power Grid appointed Venkata S V as CFO, approved a Rs 485 crore SCADA system upgrade and secured an 80 billion yen loan facility.
- IIFL Finance approved the allotment of $500 million fixed-rate senior secured notes due 2029.
- Hindalco Industries said its subsidiary Novelis restarted the Oswego Hot Mill.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Pare Early Losses; Hang Seng, Kospi Turn Higher
Asian markets were mixed after paring steeper losses seen earlier in the day, with Hong Kong and South Korea moving into gains.
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.20%, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.34% after falling 4.1% earlier.
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.37%, compared with a 2.3% decline earlier in the session.
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.30%, while Shanghai Composite slipped 0.02%.
Stock Market Live: US Says Iran Strikes Completed After Hitting Military Sites
US Central Command said it completed strikes in Iran on Wednesday at President Donald Trump’s direction.
- CENTCOM said the strikes ended at 9:04 p.m. ET and targeted Iranian military surveillance, communication and air defence sites.
- It said US forces struck targets that it described as a threat to American forces and commercial ships in regional waters.
- CENTCOM said the strikes began at 5:15 p.m. ET in response to what it called Iran’s continued aggression.
Stock Market Live: US Central Command Launches Fresh Strikes Against Iran
- US Central Command said its forces launched more “self-defence strikes” against Iran late Wednesday, according to a post on X cited by CNBC.
- The strikes were carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump, according to the post.
Stock Market Live: Oil Prices Jump After Fresh US Strikes On Iran
Oil prices rose on Thursday after the US launched another round of military strikes against Iran, raising concerns over prolonged disruption to energy supplies.
- WTI July futures rose 2.94% to $92.68 per barrel.
- Brent August futures gained 2.52% to $95.45 per barrel.
Stock Market Live: Asia Markets Open Lower After Fresh US Strikes On Iran
Asia-Pacific markets opened lower on Thursday after the US launched additional attacks on Iran, pushing oil prices higher and weighing on investor sentiment.
- South Korea’s Kospi fell 4.1% in early trade, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 2.3%.
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.97%.
- US equity futures also traded lower, with S&P 500 futures down 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 futures lower by 0.6%.
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